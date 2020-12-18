Published: 12:25 PM December 18, 2020

A motorcyclist from Littleport remains in hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car in Soham.

The collision involving a silver Vauxhall Vivaro and a black Honda motorbike happened at about 3.30pm on Wednesday (December 16).

It happened as the car attempted to turn right onto Holmes Lane from Townsend.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains.

The driver of the Vauxhall suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

Police are now appealing for information and officers are asking for anyone who saw the collision or either vehicle in the lead up to the accident to contact them.

If anyone has dashcam footage, they should also contact police via webchat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 298 of December 16.