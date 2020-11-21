News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Four schools raise £2,180 for Children In Need

person

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:47 AM November 21, 2020    Updated: 7:23 PM December 14, 2020
Soham Village College non uniform day

Soham Village College non uniform day

Four East Cambridgeshire schools raised £2,180 for charity by holding a non-uniform and taking part in Joe Wicks’ 24-hour PE challenge.

The Shade Primary School non uniform day

The Shade Primary School non uniform day

Pupils and staff across the Staploe Education Trust (including Soham Village College, The Shade Primary School, The Weatheralls Primary School and Kennett Primary School) did their bit for Children in Need 2020 on Friday November 13 by holding a non-uniform day.

Pupils of the primary schools were encouraged to wear spotty clothes and some of our pupils joined in with part of Joe Wicks 24 hour PE challenge.

Scott Horsley, headteacher at Kennett Primary School, said ‘At this challenging time, staff and pupils across the Staploe Education Trust were united in their support for Children in Need.

“The whole community thoroughly enjoyed the event and were delighted with the impressive total raised.”

Kennett & The Weatheralls non uniform day

Kennett & The Weatheralls non uniform day

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Death of Morgan Green of Ely was not murder, say police

John Elworthy

person

Cash collection set up for village postie who ‘goes and above and beyond’

Harry Rutter

person

£27m lets the train take the strain with eight-carriages and 2,000 extra...

John Elworthy

person

Video

Electric fault likely cause of blaze in which two children died and...

Sam Russell

person
Comments powered by Disqus