Published: 10:47 AM November 21, 2020 Updated: 7:23 PM December 14, 2020

Four East Cambridgeshire schools raised £2,180 for charity by holding a non-uniform and taking part in Joe Wicks’ 24-hour PE challenge.

The Shade Primary School non uniform day

Pupils and staff across the Staploe Education Trust (including Soham Village College, The Shade Primary School, The Weatheralls Primary School and Kennett Primary School) did their bit for Children in Need 2020 on Friday November 13 by holding a non-uniform day.

Pupils of the primary schools were encouraged to wear spotty clothes and some of our pupils joined in with part of Joe Wicks 24 hour PE challenge.

Scott Horsley, headteacher at Kennett Primary School, said ‘At this challenging time, staff and pupils across the Staploe Education Trust were united in their support for Children in Need.

“The whole community thoroughly enjoyed the event and were delighted with the impressive total raised.”

Kennett & The Weatheralls non uniform day