Advanced search

Four schools raise £2,180 for Children In Need

PUBLISHED: 10:47 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 21 November 2020

Soham Village College non uniform day

Soham Village College non uniform day

Four East Cambridgeshire schools raised £2,180 for charity by holding a non-uniform and taking part in Joe Wicks’ 24-hour PE challenge.

The Shade Primary School non uniform dayThe Shade Primary School non uniform day

Pupils and staff across the Staploe Education Trust (including Soham Village College, The Shade Primary School, The Weatheralls Primary School and Kennett Primary School) did their bit for Children in Need 2020 on Friday November 13 by holding a non-uniform day.

Pupils of the primary schools were encouraged to wear spotty clothes and some of our pupils joined in with part of Joe Wicks 24 hour PE challenge.

Scott Horsley, headteacher at Kennett Primary School, said ‘At this challenging time, staff and pupils across the Staploe Education Trust were united in their support for Children in Need.

You may also want to watch:

“The whole community thoroughly enjoyed the event and were delighted with the impressive total raised.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Italian Job raiders get away with £100,000 worth of rings and watches

Detectives have released CCTV footage of the moment four masked men smashed their way into a jewellery shop in Ely. Thieves ransacked the store before making off with more than £100,000 worth of rings and watches. Pictures; CAMBS POLICE

Police officer allegedly swapped bar code on £9.95 box of Krispy Kreme donuts with 7p bag of carrots

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Government backs new Soham secondary school despite local opposition

Opposed by the county council, St Bede’s Inter-Church School Trust will open a 600-place secondary free school in Soham, schools minister Baroness Berridge (above) confirmed. The site will be on land bought by the Government adjacent to This Land’s Soham Eastern Gateway project (above). Picture: GOVERNMENT/THIS LAND

Potato farmer pays the price for ‘recklessly and repeatedly’ abstracting water without a licence

Dennis (Haddenham) Limited, based at Willow Farm Hall, Hillrow Causeway, Haddenham, Ely, repeatedly broke the law by abstracting water for its potato crop when restrictions were in place following months of extremely dry weather. Picture; GOOGLE

Gary Barlow superfan offers two VIP concert tickets for charity raffle prize

Gary Barlow superfan Sue Smith has organised a raffle with two VIP tickets to one of the musician's concerts as the top prize. Pictures: Sue Smith

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Italian Job raiders get away with £100,000 worth of rings and watches

Detectives have released CCTV footage of the moment four masked men smashed their way into a jewellery shop in Ely. Thieves ransacked the store before making off with more than £100,000 worth of rings and watches. Pictures; CAMBS POLICE

Police officer allegedly swapped bar code on £9.95 box of Krispy Kreme donuts with 7p bag of carrots

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Government backs new Soham secondary school despite local opposition

Opposed by the county council, St Bede’s Inter-Church School Trust will open a 600-place secondary free school in Soham, schools minister Baroness Berridge (above) confirmed. The site will be on land bought by the Government adjacent to This Land’s Soham Eastern Gateway project (above). Picture: GOVERNMENT/THIS LAND

Potato farmer pays the price for ‘recklessly and repeatedly’ abstracting water without a licence

Dennis (Haddenham) Limited, based at Willow Farm Hall, Hillrow Causeway, Haddenham, Ely, repeatedly broke the law by abstracting water for its potato crop when restrictions were in place following months of extremely dry weather. Picture; GOOGLE

Gary Barlow superfan offers two VIP concert tickets for charity raffle prize

Gary Barlow superfan Sue Smith has organised a raffle with two VIP tickets to one of the musician's concerts as the top prize. Pictures: Sue Smith

Latest from the Ely Standard

15 iconic drone photographs capture the quintessential nature of Cambridgeshire and beyond

From a Christmas lights display in the Fens to a stunning view of Wisbech Castle and then pumpkins, looking like oranges in a field awaiting collection. Pictures; TERRY HARRIS

Jake, 15, will dye his hair pink to support charity that helps his grandmother

Jake Earl-Clarke (pictured) has already smashed his �100 fundraising target as he prepares to dye his hair pink for the charity helping his nan through cancer treatment. Picture: MICHELLE DENNETT-COOK

Four schools raise £2,180 for Children In Need

Soham Village College non uniform day

Women’s Institute members learn about nurse’s career in virtual meeting

Sarah Cross, a nurse who moved to Sierra Leone to work in medicine learning and development, was the guest speaker at Ely Northwold Women’s Institute’s virtual November meeting. She is pictured with a colleague. Picture: ELY NORTHWOLD WI

Cuts loom in schools as special educational needs and disabled demand increases

An increasing deficit for Cambridgeshire’s special needs education funding threatens cuts to schools across the county, councillors and school leaders have been told. The county’s director for education, Jonathan Lewis, is pictured.