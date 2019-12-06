The Weatheralls in Soham 'requires improvement' say Ofsted

The Weatheralls Primary School in Soham became an academy and joined the Staploe Education Trust in February 2017.

A Soham school has been rated as requires improvement despite making "significant improvements" and being classed as good in four out of five areas.

The Weatheralls Primary School in Pratt Street was inspected in October and, although the headteacher with the support of her team and governors have made improvements, the quality of education was rated as 'requires improvement'.

The inspector's report states that "leaders do not shy away from accepting that outcomes at the end of Key Stage 2 have been poor" and "pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities have unmet needs".

The school however achieved a 'good' status in terms of behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years' prevision.

The inspector states that "pupils said that things are much better than they used to be, and they enjoy being in school".

The report adds that "the headteacher has made sure that all staff are aware of the key priorities for the school" and that "staff believe that leaders are supporting their work well".

"In previous years, pupils have not learned as much as they should; some of the pupils in Year 6 still have gaps in their learning.

"Pupils learn better now because teachers map out what pupils need to learn and ask them questions to ensure that they have understood what has been taught."

The inspector adds that "pupils now behave well; they work well in lessons and do as expected. A few pupils have unmet learning needs, which the school has identified.

"The staff have been trained to deal with issues, allowing the lessons to continue, but the support for these pupils needs to be more effective.

"Pupils told us that they feel safe in school; they trust that the staff will take care of them and sort out any problems that they may have.

"Pupils say that bullying is rare but, when it does happen, staff deal with it quickly.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Lisa Radcliffe said the inspectors found "a calm and

orderly environment where pupils enjoy being in school and feel safe.

"Inspectors praised leaders for bringing about significant improvements to the school, with the support of staff and governors, since the school had joined the Staploe Education Trust in Soham in 2017.

"Inspectors found that staff morale is high and that all staff are aware of the key priorities for the school."

She added: "All our staff have worked with incredible enthusiasm and dedication to ensure that our children enjoy their learning, make progress and thrive.