Advanced search

The Weatheralls in Soham 'requires improvement' say Ofsted

PUBLISHED: 15:20 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:02 06 December 2019

The Weatheralls Primary School in Soham became an academy and joined the Staploe Education Trust in February 2017. Picture: ARCHANT

The Weatheralls Primary School in Soham became an academy and joined the Staploe Education Trust in February 2017. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A Soham school has been rated as requires improvement despite making "significant improvements" and being classed as good in four out of five areas.

The Weatheralls Primary School in Pratt Street was inspected in October and, although the headteacher with the support of her team and governors have made improvements, the quality of education was rated as 'requires improvement'.

The inspector's report states that "leaders do not shy away from accepting that outcomes at the end of Key Stage 2 have been poor" and "pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities have unmet needs".

The school however achieved a 'good' status in terms of behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years' prevision.

The inspector states that "pupils said that things are much better than they used to be, and they enjoy being in school".

The report adds that "the headteacher has made sure that all staff are aware of the key priorities for the school" and that "staff believe that leaders are supporting their work well".

"In previous years, pupils have not learned as much as they should; some of the pupils in Year 6 still have gaps in their learning.

"Pupils learn better now because teachers map out what pupils need to learn and ask them questions to ensure that they have understood what has been taught."

You may also want to watch:

The inspector adds that "pupils now behave well; they work well in lessons and do as expected. A few pupils have unmet learning needs, which the school has identified.

"The staff have been trained to deal with issues, allowing the lessons to continue, but the support for these pupils needs to be more effective.

"Pupils told us that they feel safe in school; they trust that the staff will take care of them and sort out any problems that they may have.

"Pupils say that bullying is rare but, when it does happen, staff deal with it quickly.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Lisa Radcliffe said the inspectors found "a calm and

orderly environment where pupils enjoy being in school and feel safe.

"Inspectors praised leaders for bringing about significant improvements to the school, with the support of staff and governors, since the school had joined the Staploe Education Trust in Soham in 2017.

"Inspectors found that staff morale is high and that all staff are aware of the key priorities for the school."

She added: "All our staff have worked with incredible enthusiasm and dedication to ensure that our children enjoy their learning, make progress and thrive.

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Soham pub Carpenters Arms saved from closure to be brought back to life by new owners

The Carpenters Arms in Soham that could have been converted into a house has been saved from closure. Picture: ARCHANT

Men caught hare coursing with dogs in Soham and Fulbourn - one also arrested for possession of indecent images

Five men had their phones seized by police when they were caught hare coursing with dogs on land in Soham on Saturday (November 30). Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK

Man, 95, hit by white van in Fordham – one man charged with careless driving

Man, 95, hit by white van in Carter Street, Fordham – one man charged with careless driving. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Ely slimmer who felt like the ‘fattest girl at university’ shares how she lost 10 stone and became a fitness fanatic

Ely slimmer Laura Dryden has gone from feeling like the

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Soham pub Carpenters Arms saved from closure to be brought back to life by new owners

The Carpenters Arms in Soham that could have been converted into a house has been saved from closure. Picture: ARCHANT

Men caught hare coursing with dogs in Soham and Fulbourn - one also arrested for possession of indecent images

Five men had their phones seized by police when they were caught hare coursing with dogs on land in Soham on Saturday (November 30). Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK

Man, 95, hit by white van in Fordham – one man charged with careless driving

Man, 95, hit by white van in Carter Street, Fordham – one man charged with careless driving. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Ely slimmer who felt like the ‘fattest girl at university’ shares how she lost 10 stone and became a fitness fanatic

Ely slimmer Laura Dryden has gone from feeling like the

Latest from the Ely Standard

Workmates become ‘Fenland river rescue squad’ after disabled woman’s Fiesta slips into the water along Sixteen Foot

From left: Kiam Green, James Buddle, Richard Buddle, who rescued motorist from car in the river at Sixteen Foot, Christchurch

The Weatheralls in Soham ‘requires improvement’ say Ofsted

The Weatheralls Primary School in Soham became an academy and joined the Staploe Education Trust in February 2017. Picture: ARCHANT

Forgotten work by great grandfather to get brass band premiere as part of Littleport Brass Band Christmas concert

Lynn’s great grandfather Herr Lion de Swarte (left) and he'’s standing on the left on the band photo from the early 1900s. Picture; FAMILY

Introducing the 12 new King’s and Queen’s Scholars announced at Ely Cathedral ceremony

Meet the scholars! Twelve King’s and Queen’s Scholars were announced at an Ely Cathedral ceremony. Picture: Supplied

Volunteers and trustees celebrate 25 years of Babylon Arts

Babylon Arts’s volunteers, staff and trustee’s came together to celebrate its history. Ali Atkins, Lorna O'Brien and Mike Macey. Picture: ALICE CRAMER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists