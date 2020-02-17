Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:20 17 February 2020

Soham school The Weatheralls to transform playtime after £21,000 raised in two years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Soham school The Weatheralls to transform playtime after £21,000 raised in two years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

A massive £21,000 will transform playtime for pupils at a Soham primary school after money was raised over two years of fundraising events.

The Weatheralls Primary School, in Pratt Street, will get new benches, balls and skipping ropes, shading, new bins and a playhouse for the nursery children.

The rest will be spent on putting in a role play area in the KS1 playground along with seating and play equipment in the KS2 playground.

The money was raised by the Weatheralls Home and School association (H.S.A) and a cheque presented to headteacher Lisa Radcliffe on February 14.

Several fundraising events at the school, organised by the H.S.A, along with donations from the local community helped build the total.

"We are keen to continue our fundraising so that we can make all the improvements the children and staff would like to see," Jenna Myhill, chair of H.S.A said.

"We are also really keen to celebrate this amazing achievement with the school and the wider community."

Two open days were recently held at the school, where the local community were asked to give some time to come and help with painting, mending, clearing and tidying the playgrounds.

