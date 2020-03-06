Advanced search

World Book Day 2020: Soham schoolchildren transform into their favourite characters for World Book Day

PUBLISHED: 11:44 06 March 2020

Children and staff from The Shade Primary School in Soham donned their best outfits as part of World Book Day. Pictures: MIKE ROUSE

Children and staff from The Shade Primary School in Soham donned their best outfits as part of World Book Day. Pictures: MIKE ROUSE

Children in Soham dressed up as their favourite characters in aid of World Book Day this week.

Children and staff from The Shade Primary School in Soham donned their best outfits as part of World Book Day. Pictures: MIKE ROUSEChildren and staff from The Shade Primary School in Soham donned their best outfits as part of World Book Day. Pictures: MIKE ROUSE

Staff and 270 pupils from The Shade Primary School joined in the fun for the annual event yesterday (March 5), where they took part in a range of activities and socialised with other classes.

Local author Mike Rouse also attended the event, which aims to help children discover the pleasures of reading through having a book of their own.

Tia Amery, from The Shade Primary School, said: "They dressed up as their favourite book characters and they were swapping round classes doing different literacy activities all day.

"We do it every year, it's a bit of fun. Mike spoke to children and asked what they had been up to. It was nice."

Children and staff from The Shade Primary School in Soham donned their best outfits as part of World Book Day. Pictures: MIKE ROUSEChildren and staff from The Shade Primary School in Soham donned their best outfits as part of World Book Day. Pictures: MIKE ROUSE

Cllr Rouse added: "Enjoyed meeting some of the happy readers dressed as their favourite characters at The Shade School, Soham for World Book Day and see all the staff dressed up too!"

Children and staff from The Shade Primary School in Soham donned their best outfits as part of World Book Day. Pictures: MIKE ROUSEChildren and staff from The Shade Primary School in Soham donned their best outfits as part of World Book Day. Pictures: MIKE ROUSE

