Lucky escape for driver after car crashes into wall
Published: 9:12 AM June 2, 2021
A motorist had a lucky escape after their car crashed into a wall in Soham.
Police officers were called to reports of a car crashing into a wall in Sand Street at about 6.25am yesterday (Tuesday June 1).
“No injuries were reported and the vehicle was recovered at about 7.15am,” said a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Constabulary.
