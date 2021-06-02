News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Lucky escape for driver after car crashes into wall

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:12 AM June 2, 2021   
This car crashed into a wall in Sand Street, Soham, at about 6.25am on Tuesday (June 1).

A motorist had a lucky escape after their car crashed into a wall in Soham. 

Police officers were called to reports of a car crashing into a wall in Sand Street at about 6.25am yesterday (Tuesday June 1).

“No injuries were reported and the vehicle was recovered at about 7.15am,” said a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Constabulary. 
 

