Two-month-old hedgehog ‘kicked’ to death by laughing children at recreation ground
PUBLISHED: 12:30 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 29 October 2020
Archant
A two-month-old hedgehog, named Clay, was kicked to death by a group of children while they laughed, say a Cambridgeshire wildlife charity.
The group found Clay at Soham Recreation Ground on Monday, October 26 before they reportedly began kicking and abusing the innocent animal.
Cambridgeshire Wildlife Care released pictures of Clay on social media with a poem attached about the horrifying ordeal which is now being investigated.
The post went viral, attracting the attention of thousands online and since reporting, the RSPCA and Cambridgeshire Police have got involved.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “Firstly we’d like to say thank you to everyone who’s sent messages of support since Clay’s post yesterday.
“To say we’ve been overwhelmed is an understatement.
“We hope if the young people who did this read this post, they may understand and reflect on the pain and suffering they caused.
“We’ve been made aware today that the case is now being investigated by the RSPCA and Cambridgeshire police.
“Secondly, we’d like to say a huge thank you again to everyone who responded to our plea for help last week.
“The new cages arrived yesterday, so we now have a much-needed additional 11 spaces for poorly hedgehogs.”
RIP beautiful Clay
I started feeling poorly, I didn’t want to eat
My tummy felt unusual and I was wobbly on my feet
The sun was in the sky so I shouldn’t go out there
But I knew I had to get some help from people who would care.
I stumbled towards some children sitting on Soham Rec
I thought they would pick me up and and take me to a vet
Instead they started to kick me, and laughed as I cried
I couldn’t get away from them as much as I tried.
My bones cracked and the pain overwhelmed me as I fell on my side
Why were they doing this? I didn’t want to die!
Some other humans found me, cold and barely breathing
They took me to a lady who would try to help my healing.
She gave me some medicine and made me a comfy nest
She told me I was safe now and to try and get some rest
She laid her hands upon me and said a little prayer
But when she came to check on me, I was no longer there.
I looked down upon her, tears running down her face
And told her I was no longer in pain, I was in a better place
I don’t know why they killed me, why they mocked my cries
My name was Clay, I was two months old and I didn’t deserve to die.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.