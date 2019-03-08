Advanced search

Cannabis and MDMA seized from teenagers after police stop search in Soham

PUBLISHED: 15:20 28 August 2019

Cannabis and MDMA seized from teenagers after police stop search three boys in Soham recreation ground. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK

Cannabis and MDMA seized from teenagers after police stop search three boys in Soham recreation ground. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK

Three teenagers had their cannabis and MDMA seized when police stop searched them at Soham recreation ground.

The boys, aged 15, 17 and 18, were interviewed at the scene after officers found the class A and B drugs.

Investigations are ongoing. The police were commended for their actions on social media, with one person writing: "I really respect you guys, and hate when some say you should go to real policing.

"They dismiss drugs a minor, and traffic speeding as minor. But we all know stuff often happens from these things and causes the bigger issues. Thanks guys."

