Soham 'gateway' plan for 540 homes, shops, medical centre and nursery school submitted to East Cambs Council
PUBLISHED: 14:18 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:18 07 January 2020
Archant
Revised plans for 540 houses at Soham - known as the eastern gateway project - have been submitted to East Cambridgeshire District Council.
Revised plans for 540 houses at Soham - known as the eastern gateway project - have been submitted to East Cambridgeshire District Council.
The proposals, put forward by the county council owned development wing This Land Ltd, include a new medical centre, nursery school and community hub with shops.
"If approved this will see significant investment in Soham and provide far reaching benefits for the town," said a spokesman for This Land.
The company is also to share hyper-fast broadband which new home owners will enjoy with the rest of the community.
"At the heart of the proposal is over six hectares of open space including parks, a new Fenland link and wetland gateway, pedestrian and cycle routes, and 'trim trails' to encourage play and healthy living," said the spokesman.
You may also want to watch:
"The development also incorporates new roundabout access from the A142."
David Gelling, managing director of This Land, said: "The homes are just one part of this story.
"We want to create an exemplary, accessible development that will help boost the local economy, provide employment, and create a vibrant environment."
He said that the financial reward from the scheme would bring revenue into the county council "and support the delivery of vital front-line services".
Sixty acres of land to the north-east of Soham have been set aside for the development, most of it arable.
This Land has spent two years consulting with townsfolk and revising and honing their proposals.