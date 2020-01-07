Soham 'gateway' plan for 540 homes, shops, medical centre and nursery school submitted to East Cambs Council

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 540 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD Archant

Revised plans for 540 houses at Soham - known as the eastern gateway project - have been submitted to East Cambridgeshire District Council.

The proposals, put forward by the county council owned development wing This Land Ltd, include a new medical centre, nursery school and community hub with shops.

"If approved this will see significant investment in Soham and provide far reaching benefits for the town," said a spokesman for This Land.

The company is also to share hyper-fast broadband which new home owners will enjoy with the rest of the community.

"At the heart of the proposal is over six hectares of open space including parks, a new Fenland link and wetland gateway, pedestrian and cycle routes, and 'trim trails' to encourage play and healthy living," said the spokesman.

"The development also incorporates new roundabout access from the A142."

David Gelling, managing director of This Land, said: "The homes are just one part of this story.

"We want to create an exemplary, accessible development that will help boost the local economy, provide employment, and create a vibrant environment."

He said that the financial reward from the scheme would bring revenue into the county council "and support the delivery of vital front-line services".

Sixty acres of land to the north-east of Soham have been set aside for the development, most of it arable.

This Land has spent two years consulting with townsfolk and revising and honing their proposals.