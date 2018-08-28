Breaking News

New rail station for Soham to be unveiled at public meetings in Soham - here’s what it could look like

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL Archant

Two public meetings are to take place in Soham next month to unveil design proposals for a new rail station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

“We have been working closely with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined authority to develop proposals for a new station in Soham,” said a Network Rail spokesman. .

“The proposals, currently in development, include a new platform, footbridge and car park facilities on the site of the former Soham station, which closed in 1965.

“Building a new station would reconnect the town with the rail network and help to improve growth in the area, jobs and investment in the town.”

Network Rail will hold community drop-in events on Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 February where residents and businesses can come along to find out more about the current plans on the proposals for a new station and ask any questions direct to the project team.

The community drop-in events will be held in the Ross Peers sports centre at the following times:

Tuesday 26 February between 4pm and 8pm

Wednesday 27 February between 10am and 2pm

The early design work for the new station could allow for a second platform to be constructed if a second track is added to the line as part of a future project.

MORE TO FOLLOW