Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

New rail station for Soham to be unveiled at public meetings in Soham - here’s what it could look like

PUBLISHED: 10:42 24 January 2019

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Archant

Two public meetings are to take place in Soham next month to unveil design proposals for a new rail station.

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAILArtist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

“We have been working closely with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined authority to develop proposals for a new station in Soham,” said a Network Rail spokesman. .

“The proposals, currently in development, include a new platform, footbridge and car park facilities on the site of the former Soham station, which closed in 1965.

“Building a new station would reconnect the town with the rail network and help to improve growth in the area, jobs and investment in the town.”

Network Rail will hold community drop-in events on Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 February where residents and businesses can come along to find out more about the current plans on the proposals for a new station and ask any questions direct to the project team.

The community drop-in events will be held in the Ross Peers sports centre at the following times:

Tuesday 26 February between 4pm and 8pm

Wednesday 27 February between 10am and 2pm

The early design work for the new station could allow for a second platform to be constructed if a second track is added to the line as part of a future project.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police manhunt to find Darryl Gowler wanted in connection with blackmail, fraud and theft offences in March and Warboys

Fenland's most wanted: Darryl Gowler is wanted by police in connection with fraud, blackmail and theft offences. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Three adults and three children hospitalised in two-car crash on A142 in Witchford

Three adults and three young children were hospitalised after this collision on the A142 in Witchford on Sunday, January 20. Picture: TWITTER / KEVIN BROWN

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes reveals: ‘I am ashamed to have even worked for this company’

Dream Lodges boss Simon Moir with some of the holiday homes from the nine parks his company owned prior to going into administration last week. Questions will be asked about those who have paid for homes and for holidays. Picture: ARCHANT

Proud moment for Sutton mum as her TV presenter son’s new six-part show is to air on BBC Four

Archaeologist Ben Robinson (pictured), who was born in Sutton, will explore Britain’s villages in a new six-part series on BBC Four. Picture: BBC

Soham mum becomes an ambassador for a road death charity after her daughter was killed by a drunk driver

Claire Danks has been appointed as an ambassador for the Road Victims Trust after her daughter Lauren was killed by a drink driver in 2016

Most Read

Police manhunt to find Darryl Gowler wanted in connection with blackmail, fraud and theft offences in March and Warboys

Fenland's most wanted: Darryl Gowler is wanted by police in connection with fraud, blackmail and theft offences. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Three adults and three children hospitalised in two-car crash on A142 in Witchford

Three adults and three young children were hospitalised after this collision on the A142 in Witchford on Sunday, January 20. Picture: TWITTER / KEVIN BROWN

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes reveals: ‘I am ashamed to have even worked for this company’

Dream Lodges boss Simon Moir with some of the holiday homes from the nine parks his company owned prior to going into administration last week. Questions will be asked about those who have paid for homes and for holidays. Picture: ARCHANT

Proud moment for Sutton mum as her TV presenter son’s new six-part show is to air on BBC Four

Archaeologist Ben Robinson (pictured), who was born in Sutton, will explore Britain’s villages in a new six-part series on BBC Four. Picture: BBC

Soham mum becomes an ambassador for a road death charity after her daughter was killed by a drunk driver

Claire Danks has been appointed as an ambassador for the Road Victims Trust after her daughter Lauren was killed by a drink driver in 2016

Latest from the Ely Standard

New rail station for Soham to be unveiled at public meetings in Soham - here’s what it could look like

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Soham mum becomes an ambassador for a road death charity after her daughter was killed by a drunk driver

Claire Danks has been appointed as an ambassador for the Road Victims Trust after her daughter Lauren was killed by a drink driver in 2016

Walk this way! Ely’s new bypass walkway officially opens to the public

An impressive new walkway next to the Ely Southern Bypass made of 252 tonnes of steel and capturing picturesque views across the city has officially opened. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Budget battle as Cambridgeshire County Council hit out at claims it is in ‘financial meltdown’

Cambridgeshire County Council has hit out at irresponsible claims it is in financial meltdown. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists