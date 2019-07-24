Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Top of the class for fundraising Soham pupils and their headteacher after they brave the shave

24 July, 2019 - 16:05
Top of the class for fundraising Soham pupils and their headteacher after they brave the shave with headteacher. Picture: ELSPETH BRIGHT

Top of the class for fundraising Soham pupils and their headteacher after they brave the shave with headteacher. Picture: ELSPETH BRIGHT

Archant

Two pupils - and their headteacher - braved the shave to raise more than £1000 for charity.

Two pupils from Soham will finish term a cut above the rest as they brave the shave for charity. Picture: ELSPETH BRIGHTTwo pupils from Soham will finish term a cut above the rest as they brave the shave for charity. Picture: ELSPETH BRIGHT

William Reed, eight, and Harrison Kemp, 10, had their hair cut off yesterday (July 23) in aid of two cancer charities.

Both the boys who attend St Andrews School were also joined in their fundraising mission by headteacher Michael Harrison.

Harrison raised £500 for Cancer Research, William raised £450 for Macmillan Cancer Support and Mr Harrison raised £250 - which will be split between the boys charities.

William's mum, Elspeth Bright, said he was inspired to grow his hair and help charity.

"We were listening to the radio and William heard about Macmillan Cancer Support," she said.

"He turned to me and said he wanted to cut his hair to help raise money for them but he had initially thought of doing it for the Little Princess Trust.

"Both of Harrison's nan's have also survived cancer so it is very special to him."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Staff welcome first residents to new 66-bed care home in Ely that boosts coffee bar, a library and even a cinema

Official opening of the new 66-bed care home at Ely called The Orchards. It is run by Greensleeves, a charity. Picture; GREENSLEEVES

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity. Pictured here is husband Darren, Charlie and Alfie. Picture: FAMILY

Girl who was diagnosed with brain tumour at just eight-years-old meets her celeb idol Lewis Hamilton thanks to children’s charity

An 11-year-old from Cambridgeshire who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was just eight-years-old has met her Formula 1 idol Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Supplied / Rays of Sunshine

Man dies after crash in Six Mile Bottom

A man has died after his van left the road and overturned in Six Mile Bottom on the A11 on July 23. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Unusual insect caught on camera near Littleport

A hummingbird hawk moth was caught on camera by David Meacock this month. Picture: DAVID MEACOCK

Most Read

Staff welcome first residents to new 66-bed care home in Ely that boosts coffee bar, a library and even a cinema

Official opening of the new 66-bed care home at Ely called The Orchards. It is run by Greensleeves, a charity. Picture; GREENSLEEVES

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity. Pictured here is husband Darren, Charlie and Alfie. Picture: FAMILY

Girl who was diagnosed with brain tumour at just eight-years-old meets her celeb idol Lewis Hamilton thanks to children’s charity

An 11-year-old from Cambridgeshire who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was just eight-years-old has met her Formula 1 idol Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Supplied / Rays of Sunshine

Man dies after crash in Six Mile Bottom

A man has died after his van left the road and overturned in Six Mile Bottom on the A11 on July 23. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Unusual insect caught on camera near Littleport

A hummingbird hawk moth was caught on camera by David Meacock this month. Picture: DAVID MEACOCK

Latest from the Ely Standard

Man dies after crash in Six Mile Bottom

A man has died after his van left the road and overturned in Six Mile Bottom on the A11 on July 23. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

King’s Ely teacher given unique United Nations accreditation as part of climate change initiative

Alan Parkinson is now one of the UK's first United Nations-accredited climate change teachers. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Drought damaged roads repair scheme continues in Prickwillow

Drought damaged roads in Prickwillow will see work get underway to repair them next month. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Top of the class for fundraising Soham pupils and their headteacher after they brave the shave

Top of the class for fundraising Soham pupils and their headteacher after they brave the shave with headteacher. Picture: ELSPETH BRIGHT

Belly dancers in Ely take to the floor in ‘A Night at the Kasbah’

Belly dancers took to the floor in Ely as part of their 'A Night at the Kasbah' fundraiser. Picture: ELIZABETH AITKEN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists