Top of the class for fundraising Soham pupils and their headteacher after they brave the shave

Top of the class for fundraising Soham pupils and their headteacher after they brave the shave with headteacher. Picture: ELSPETH BRIGHT

Two pupils - and their headteacher - braved the shave to raise more than £1000 for charity.

Two pupils from Soham will finish term a cut above the rest as they brave the shave for charity. Picture: ELSPETH BRIGHT Two pupils from Soham will finish term a cut above the rest as they brave the shave for charity. Picture: ELSPETH BRIGHT

William Reed, eight, and Harrison Kemp, 10, had their hair cut off yesterday (July 23) in aid of two cancer charities.

Both the boys who attend St Andrews School were also joined in their fundraising mission by headteacher Michael Harrison.

Harrison raised £500 for Cancer Research, William raised £450 for Macmillan Cancer Support and Mr Harrison raised £250 - which will be split between the boys charities.

William's mum, Elspeth Bright, said he was inspired to grow his hair and help charity.

"We were listening to the radio and William heard about Macmillan Cancer Support," she said.

"He turned to me and said he wanted to cut his hair to help raise money for them but he had initially thought of doing it for the Little Princess Trust.

"Both of Harrison's nan's have also survived cancer so it is very special to him."

