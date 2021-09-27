News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

'Amazing return' as pumpkin fair attracts massive crowd

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:48 AM September 27, 2021   
Slack Ma Girdle at Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021

Slack Ma Girdle at Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021 - Credit: Eddie Ridgeon

Soham Pumpkin Fair organisers described the 2021 event as an "amazing return" after last year's edition had to be cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

With 'wild and beautiful’ the theme for this year, hundreds of children and adults got involved with all the fun of the fair at the weekend.

All the action of Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021

All the action of Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021 - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

Michelle Harrison, who is one of the organisers, said: "On behalf of the Soham Pumpkin Fair committee, we would like to thank everybody that helped us. 

"Whether you ran a stall or pitch, judged competitions, performed, litter picked during the day or helped with any other jobs.

All the action of Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021

All the action of Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021 - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

"We wouldn't have been able to run the pumpkin fair without your support. 

"We would also like to thank what felt like the whole of Soham for coming out to the pumpkin fair and enjoying the day.

Heaviest pumpkin at Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021

Heaviest pumpkin at Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021 - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

"We truly had an amazing pumpkin fair this year." 

Representatives from local charities including Cambs Wildlife Care and Soham Hedgehog Guardians were at the fair as well as SlackMc Girdle Morris, Vogue Athletics, Fens Falconry and Neliie the community tuk tuk.

All the action of Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021

All the action of Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021 - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

Money raised from this year's fair will go towards Soham Men's Shed, Cambridgeshire Wildlife Care, and Soham Community Uniform Scheme.

Soham Men's Shed had their own stall at Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021

Soham Men's Shed had their own stall at Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021 - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

Fens Falconry at Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021

Fens Falconry at Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021 - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

All the action of Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021

All the action of Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021 - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

All the action of Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021

All the action of Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021 - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

All the action of Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021

All the action of Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021 - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

All the action of Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021

All the action of Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021 - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

Nellie's community tuk tuk was out in force at Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021

Nellie's community tuk tuk was out in force at Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021 - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

Nellie's community tuk tuk was out in force at Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021

Nellie's community tuk tuk was out in force at Soham Pumpkin Fair 2021 - Credit: MIKE ROUSE


