Gallery
'Amazing return' as pumpkin fair attracts massive crowd
- Credit: Eddie Ridgeon
Soham Pumpkin Fair organisers described the 2021 event as an "amazing return" after last year's edition had to be cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
With 'wild and beautiful’ the theme for this year, hundreds of children and adults got involved with all the fun of the fair at the weekend.
Michelle Harrison, who is one of the organisers, said: "On behalf of the Soham Pumpkin Fair committee, we would like to thank everybody that helped us.
"Whether you ran a stall or pitch, judged competitions, performed, litter picked during the day or helped with any other jobs.
"We wouldn't have been able to run the pumpkin fair without your support.
You may also want to watch:
"We would also like to thank what felt like the whole of Soham for coming out to the pumpkin fair and enjoying the day.
"We truly had an amazing pumpkin fair this year."
Most Read
- 1 Zero hygiene rating for East Cambs take-away
- 2 The Great British Sunday is a rush to the pumps not the piers
- 3 Malaysian-style Fens home leaves Grand Designs viewers in awe
- 4 Tories regain Soham seat in East Cambs by-election
- 5 Chatteris camel chaos, Wilburton wine and Ely impresario all have a story.
- 6 Frisson of excitement for Nissen as wartime hut sells for £169,000
- 7 6,000 EU nationals can stay in East Cambridgeshire
- 8 Pandemic time capsule not to be dug up until 2046
- 9 ‘Hats off to our amazing bus driver’ - Keli praised for her service
- 10 Ledger discovery affords a glimpse of Victorian travel
Representatives from local charities including Cambs Wildlife Care and Soham Hedgehog Guardians were at the fair as well as SlackMc Girdle Morris, Vogue Athletics, Fens Falconry and Neliie the community tuk tuk.
Money raised from this year's fair will go towards Soham Men's Shed, Cambridgeshire Wildlife Care, and Soham Community Uniform Scheme.