News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

‘Beloved’ primary school headteacher leaving after 16 years in Soham

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 3:38 PM April 21, 2021   
‘Beloved’ headteacher Michael Harrison is leaving St Andrew’s CofE Primary School in Soham

‘Beloved’ headteacher Michael Harrison is leaving St Andrew’s CofE Primary School in Soham after working in the town for 16 years. - Credit: JustGiving

A “beloved” primary school headteacher is getting ready to leave this term after teaching in the east Cambridgeshire town of Soham for 16 years.  

Michael Harrison has announced that he is leaving St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, after completing one last daring fundraising challenge.  

The school’s parent–teacher association has arranged for Mr Harrison to bath in Baked Beans, with every tin used to be replaced and donated to the food bank.  

A spokesperson said: “We’ve all got teachers that we remember from our time in school. Good or bad - we still remember them.  

“Well pupils of St Andrew’s C of E Primary School are no different. Our beloved headteacher Mr Harrison is leaving us this term. 

You may also want to watch:

“He came to work at St Andrews after working at The Weatheralls Primary School, meaning he has taught in Soham for 16 years.  

“So, for Mr Harrison’s final PTA fundraising event, he will be having a bath… with a twist.  

Most Read

  1. 1 'Dedicated' PCSO retires after 12 years amid force funding cuts
  2. 2 You can now watch Ely Cathedral’s rare Peregrine Falcons live 24/7
  3. 3 Outcry over new road which will pass through woodland
  1. 4 Tyler Goodjohn ready to enter lion's den in world title bid
  2. 5 Suspected paedophile, 61, arrested in front of thousands on live video
  3. 6 Jail for bank card fraudster caught on CCTV
  4. 7 Letters: How could we afford 120 police officers for boat race?
  5. 8 Government plans at-home tablet to 'stop the virus in its tracks'
  6. 9 Prosecution threat against businesses found not to be Covid-19 secure
  7. 10 Three arrests after suspected brothel discovered

“Pupils at St Andrew’s C of E Primary School have been voting all week by donating coins into a double-sided collection box – one side labelled BEANS and the other side labelled CUSTARD.  

“On Friday, April 16, the coins were counted and the box that raised the most money was… beans. 

“So, on the last day before we break up for May half term, Mr Harrison will be having a BEANS BATH!  

“For every tin of beans used, we will make a like-for-like donation to our local food bank.  

“Although the monetary voting at school has ended, you can still help raise money for St Andrew’s PTA by donating to our JustGiving page. 

“If you knew Mr Harrison from The Weatheralls, St Andrew’s or maybe you are a neighbour of his and would like to leave a message of gratitude, support or even share a memory you have of him, we would love to be able to pass these onto him for you.  

“We would really appreciate if you could leave donation to St Andrews PTA in his memory as well. 

“Mr Harrison is an AWESOME Head Teacher, and we wish him all the best for the future. Let’s show Mr Harrison how grateful we are to him for his 16 years of service to Soham.”  

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/st-andrews-ptabvc  

Education News
Soham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ely Oriental Groceries opens on Sunday, April 18 at Ely Market. 

Lockdown Easing

City’s first Asian grocery store coming to market place

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Roger Hickford

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Croylands, former vicarage under threat in Ely

East Cambridgeshire District Council | Special Report

Fears for historic vicarage council fought to save

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
45 cannabis plants and large illegal knife seized by police during East Cambs scrap yard raid  

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Large illegal knife and 45 cannabis plants found in police raid

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus