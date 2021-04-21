Published: 3:38 PM April 21, 2021

‘Beloved’ headteacher Michael Harrison is leaving St Andrew’s CofE Primary School in Soham after working in the town for 16 years. - Credit: JustGiving

A “beloved” primary school headteacher is getting ready to leave this term after teaching in the east Cambridgeshire town of Soham for 16 years.

Michael Harrison has announced that he is leaving St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, after completing one last daring fundraising challenge.

The school’s parent–teacher association has arranged for Mr Harrison to bath in Baked Beans, with every tin used to be replaced and donated to the food bank.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve all got teachers that we remember from our time in school. Good or bad - we still remember them.

“Well pupils of St Andrew’s C of E Primary School are no different. Our beloved headteacher Mr Harrison is leaving us this term.

“He came to work at St Andrews after working at The Weatheralls Primary School, meaning he has taught in Soham for 16 years.

“So, for Mr Harrison’s final PTA fundraising event, he will be having a bath… with a twist.

“Pupils at St Andrew’s C of E Primary School have been voting all week by donating coins into a double-sided collection box – one side labelled BEANS and the other side labelled CUSTARD.

“On Friday, April 16, the coins were counted and the box that raised the most money was… beans.

“So, on the last day before we break up for May half term, Mr Harrison will be having a BEANS BATH!

“For every tin of beans used, we will make a like-for-like donation to our local food bank.

“Although the monetary voting at school has ended, you can still help raise money for St Andrew’s PTA by donating to our JustGiving page.

“If you knew Mr Harrison from The Weatheralls, St Andrew’s or maybe you are a neighbour of his and would like to leave a message of gratitude, support or even share a memory you have of him, we would love to be able to pass these onto him for you.

“We would really appreciate if you could leave donation to St Andrews PTA in his memory as well.

“Mr Harrison is an AWESOME Head Teacher, and we wish him all the best for the future. Let’s show Mr Harrison how grateful we are to him for his 16 years of service to Soham.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/st-andrews-ptabvc