Published: 4:42 PM March 10, 2021

The Shade pupils reading at home for World Book Day - Credit: DAO COOPER

Soham Primary School pupils celebrated World Book Day last week by holding its first Soham Primaries Big Read.

Pupils from St Andrew’s, The Weatheralls and The Shade were invited to ‘drop everything and read’ at 11.30am.

St Andrew's pupils reading on World Book Day - Credit: DAO COOPER

The event saw children dressing up as their favourite book characters, reading in PJs, building dens, sharing stories and being united by reading.

Dao Cooper, Year 6 teacher and English lead at Soham Primary School, said: "The three primary schools joined together to promote reading for pleasure and build community spirit.

The Shade pupil reading at home for World Book Day - Credit: DAO COOPER

"At a time when we were learning in different places, it felt comforting knowing that our classmates and neighbours were all enjoying reading at the same time."

World Book Day is a charity event held annually in the United Kingdom and Ireland on the first Thursday in March.

The Shade pupils reading at home for World Book Day. - Credit: DAO COOPER

On World Book Day, every child in full-time education in the UK is given a voucher to be spent on books.

The event was first celebrated in the United Kingdom in 1995.

St Andrew's pupil reading at home for World Book Day - Credit: DAO COOPER



