School big read on World Book Day is a real page-turner
Soham Primary School pupils celebrated World Book Day last week by holding its first Soham Primaries Big Read.
Pupils from St Andrew’s, The Weatheralls and The Shade were invited to ‘drop everything and read’ at 11.30am.
The event saw children dressing up as their favourite book characters, reading in PJs, building dens, sharing stories and being united by reading.
Dao Cooper, Year 6 teacher and English lead at Soham Primary School, said: "The three primary schools joined together to promote reading for pleasure and build community spirit.
"At a time when we were learning in different places, it felt comforting knowing that our classmates and neighbours were all enjoying reading at the same time."
World Book Day is a charity event held annually in the United Kingdom and Ireland on the first Thursday in March.
On World Book Day, every child in full-time education in the UK is given a voucher to be spent on books.
