Renovation plans for Soham Pavilion submitted to planners

Plans for the next phase of works to modernise Soham’s Pavilion are being reviewed by East Cambridgeshire planners.

The proposals involve demolishing part of the existing hall, and replacing it with a purpose-built extension.

The Pavilion, known as the Walter Gidney Pavilion, in Fountain Lane, is currently used as the Soham Town Council offices and by various community groups.

And it is hoped a modernised building will attract more functions and generate income for the council.

There will be a function room with dedicated storage space, a new council chamber and office space, toilet facilities and a basic kitchen.

It will also have a foyer with an exhibition space, ancillary spaces and a tractor and mower store.

The planning application explains “the existing 1960s extension is no longer fit for purpose”.

A supporting design and access statement by Saunders Boston Architects in Cambridge was also submitted alongside Soham Town Council’s application.

It said: “The extension has been designed to provide a new entrance and reception area that will connect the existing pavilion and the new extension.

“The two parts of the building will be able to operate as a whole or be subdivided.

“The new extension will be visible on the approach to the pavilion and will draw people in from the immediate surroundings.

“A shallow pitch roof links the extension to the original building, this has been carefully designed to act as a continuation of the existing buildings form.”

The entrance foyer will also have a spiral staircase leading to the extension’s first floor.

This is the second phase of improvements for the pavilion site.

The first phase involved the remodelling of the existing pavilion along with a new access road and increasing the size of the car park. This was completed in 2017.

“The completion of phase two will continue to provide local community groups with a series of multi-purpose spaces where they can pursue their varied interests but within a modernised surrounding,” the statement says.

Plans for the pavilion were officially submitted to East Cambridgeshire District Council on December 2, 2020.