Soham murderer Ian Huntley locked up in solitary confinement after 'kicking prison guard'

Soham murderer Ian Huntley locked up in solitary confinement. Picture: Toby Melville/PA Wire Archant

Murderer Ian Huntley has been locked up in solitary confinement after swearing at a prison worker and kicking a guard, according to reports.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The prisoner killed Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, both aged 10, in Soham, in 2002.

It has been reported today (November 14) that Huntley was allegedly first thrown in isolation after breaching prison rules by swearing at an official.

He was then taken out of his cell for an adjudication hearing, however, he soon returned to solitary confinement after reportedly kicking a prison guard.

Huntley was thrown into isolation in HMP Frankland, in Durham, in August.

You may also want to watch:

He was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in jail in 2003.

Describing Huntley's latest attack, a jail source told The Sun : "It was a pretty pitiful, pathetic attempt, more a trip than a kick.

"Huntley was quickly restrained and taken back to segregation again, sobbing as he went.

"He's almost unrecognisable now from what the public would remember.

"He looks like a skinny old man with no fight left in him."