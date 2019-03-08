Advanced search

Soham murderer Ian Huntley locked up in solitary confinement after 'kicking prison guard'

PUBLISHED: 10:59 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 14 November 2019

Soham murderer Ian Huntley locked up in solitary confinement. Picture: Toby Melville/PA Wire

Soham murderer Ian Huntley locked up in solitary confinement. Picture: Toby Melville/PA Wire

Archant

Murderer Ian Huntley has been locked up in solitary confinement after swearing at a prison worker and kicking a guard, according to reports.

The prisoner killed Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, both aged 10, in Soham, in 2002.

It has been reported today (November 14) that Huntley was allegedly first thrown in isolation after breaching prison rules by swearing at an official.

He was then taken out of his cell for an adjudication hearing, however, he soon returned to solitary confinement after reportedly kicking a prison guard.

Huntley was thrown into isolation in HMP Frankland, in Durham, in August.

You may also want to watch:

He was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in jail in 2003.

Describing Huntley's latest attack, a jail source told The Sun : "It was a pretty pitiful, pathetic attempt, more a trip than a kick.

"Huntley was quickly restrained and taken back to segregation again, sobbing as he went.

"He's almost unrecognisable now from what the public would remember.

"He looks like a skinny old man with no fight left in him."

Most Read

Teenager ‘stabbed five times’ in Ely - victim in hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening’ injuries

Prickwillow Road in Ely where a 17-year-old was stabbed on Saturday, November 9. Picture: Google Maps

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police plea for CCTV as criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported in Soham

Police are on the hunt for CCTV footage after criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported at Station Road in Soham. Picture: Google Maps

Drivers ignore ‘road closed’ signs at Wash Road, Welney, and battle through flooded road - but for how much longer dare they?

Hundreds of motorists ignored 'road closed' signs at Welney today as the barriers went up to warn of the Welney Wash Road being flooded. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

‘Every baby matters’ - service at Ely Cathedral to show support for those who have lost a baby

A service will be held at Ely Cathedral to show support for those who have lost a baby. Spectacular lights were displayed earlier this year for baby loss awareness week. Picture: James Billings

Most Read

Teenager ‘stabbed five times’ in Ely - victim in hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening’ injuries

Prickwillow Road in Ely where a 17-year-old was stabbed on Saturday, November 9. Picture: Google Maps

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police plea for CCTV as criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported in Soham

Police are on the hunt for CCTV footage after criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported at Station Road in Soham. Picture: Google Maps

Drivers ignore ‘road closed’ signs at Wash Road, Welney, and battle through flooded road - but for how much longer dare they?

Hundreds of motorists ignored 'road closed' signs at Welney today as the barriers went up to warn of the Welney Wash Road being flooded. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

‘Every baby matters’ - service at Ely Cathedral to show support for those who have lost a baby

A service will be held at Ely Cathedral to show support for those who have lost a baby. Spectacular lights were displayed earlier this year for baby loss awareness week. Picture: James Billings

Latest from the Ely Standard

Pick up today’s Ely Standard and see your children and grandchildren inside our First Class pullout special

Pick up today’s Ely Standard and see your children and grandchildren inside our First Class pullout special

Soham murderer Ian Huntley locked up in solitary confinement after ‘kicking prison guard’

Soham murderer Ian Huntley locked up in solitary confinement. Picture: Toby Melville/PA Wire

Littleport and East Cambs Academy strikes gold for creative work

Students and staff at Littleport and East Cambs Academy have been rewarded for their extensive commitment to arts. Picture: ACADEMY

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Soham Town Rangers stung by late goals in FA Trophy exit

Ryan Auger (right) opened the scoring as Soham Town Rangers were knocked out of the FA Trophy at Hayes & Yeading United. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City resurgence comes to an abrupt halt as two new faces arrive

Ely City chief Brady Stone. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists