A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of arson attacks in Soham.

East Cambridgeshire Police said the arrest of Paul Fiebig, 22, of Queensway, Soham, followed tip offs from the public.

Fiebig appeared before magistrates in Cambridge today and has been remanded in custody until June,

A police spokesman said: "Thank you to everyone who helped to provide information."

Last month Soham had nine separate fires, with four more in other areas of the district. It is not known how many of these relate to the accused man.

Station commander Pete Jones, the service's arson liaison officer, said: "A significant number of deliberate fires across the county during April have sparked concern for fire officers.

"Our firefighters responded to 91 fires that were started deliberately last month, an increase of 34 from the previous month and 48 more than last year.

"These incidents were spread across various locations, with some specific areas showing considerable activity."

In Fenland there were 13 fires reported, four of which were located in March.