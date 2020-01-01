Soham man defrauded employer out of thousands by invoicing customers his bank details

A Soham man defrauded his employer Ivor Searle's out of more than £8,000 after giving customers his personal bank details when invoicing them. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Archant

A Soham man defrauded his employer out of more than £8,000 after giving customers his personal bank details when invoicing them.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Lane, 31, worked as a supervisor in Ivor Searle's sales office in Soham and was mainly in charge of invoicing customers.

On three occasions between February 27 2018 and January 16 last year, Lane provided customers with his personal bank details, pretending they were his employer's.

He was caught out when suspicions were raised by a customer and, following an internal investigation, he was suspended.

In total Lane defrauded his employer out of £8,584.40.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (February 10), Lane, of White Hart Lane, Soham, was handed eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation at a previous hearing.

He was also ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work and will return to court for hearings under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

PC Tim Anderson said: "Lane abused his position and the trust of his employer to line his own pockets.

You may also want to watch:

"Fraud can have a serious impact on businesses and we will continue to do all we can to put perpetrators before the courts."