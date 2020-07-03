Advanced search

Soham’s longest-serving firefighter commended for reaching ‘remarkable’ 40-year achievement

PUBLISHED: 15:12 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 03 July 2020

Soham?s longest-serving firefighter, Paul Fordham, has been commended for reaching a ?remarkable? 40 years of service. He is also pictured with members of the Soham Community Fire Station team. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Soham?s longest-serving firefighter, Paul Fordham, has been commended for reaching a ?remarkable? 40 years of service. He is also pictured with members of the Soham Community Fire Station team. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Archant

Soham’s longest-serving firefighter has been commended for reaching a “remarkable achievement” of 40 years.

Soham�s longest-serving firefighter, Paul Fordham, has been commended for reaching a �remarkable� 40 years of service. Picture: CAMBS FIRESoham�s longest-serving firefighter, Paul Fordham, has been commended for reaching a �remarkable� 40 years of service. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Having started his career on June 26 1980, Paul Fordham’s monumental milestone was recognised this week at Soham Community Fire Station.

Over the years Paul has played a “vital role in serving his local community” throughout his time as well as helping with the development of fellow crew members past and present.

“Congratulations Paul on your truly remarkable achievement and thank you for your service, hard work and commitment - long may it continue,” said a Cambs Fire & Rescue Service spokesman.

Soham�s longest-serving firefighter, Paul Fordham, has been commended for reaching a �remarkable� 40 years of service. He is pictured with members of the Soham Community Fire Station team. Picture: CAMBS FIRESoham�s longest-serving firefighter, Paul Fordham, has been commended for reaching a �remarkable� 40 years of service. He is pictured with members of the Soham Community Fire Station team. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

MORE: It’s 30 and out for Alan as he serves his final shift at Soham Fire Station

Janet Evans said on social media: “Congratulations on your long service. You fire men and women do a fantastic job. Well done.”

Denise Clarke added: “Congratulations Paul. Forever grateful for what firefighters do – it is close to my heart as my dad was in the service many years ago.

Soham�s longest-serving firefighter, Paul Fordham, has been commended for reaching a �remarkable� 40 years of service. Picture: CAMBS FIRESoham�s longest-serving firefighter, Paul Fordham, has been commended for reaching a �remarkable� 40 years of service. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

You may also want to watch:

“Even dementia never stopped him being a fireman in his mind.”

Cambs Fire is currently recruiting on-call firefighters. If you live or work five minutes from an on-call station, click here for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Fifteen jobs losses confirmed at Littleport Leisure

The trust behind Littleport Leisure Centre has announced less sports will be on offer as a result of the coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: Mike Rouse (Leisure Centre Image) / Supplied

Fen photographer shares stunning photos of peregrine falcons at Ely Cathedral

Several peregrine falcons have made Ely Cathedral their home and Fen photographer Martyn Jolley posted these stunning photos on the Nature of the Fens Facebook page. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Pub entrepreneur Steve Haslam talks frankly about his ‘traumatic’ few months and pleads for us all to support the rebirth of the Ely economy

Pub and restaurant entrenpeur Steve Haslam who has written an open letter to people in Ely urging them to support all local businesses as lockdown eases. Picture: Archant

Dog dies in village bungalow blaze that required 30 firefighters to put it out

Dog dies in bungalow fire at Station Road, Isleham. The blaze required more than 30 firefighters to put it out. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Fifteen jobs losses confirmed at Littleport Leisure

The trust behind Littleport Leisure Centre has announced less sports will be on offer as a result of the coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: Mike Rouse (Leisure Centre Image) / Supplied

Fen photographer shares stunning photos of peregrine falcons at Ely Cathedral

Several peregrine falcons have made Ely Cathedral their home and Fen photographer Martyn Jolley posted these stunning photos on the Nature of the Fens Facebook page. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Pub entrepreneur Steve Haslam talks frankly about his ‘traumatic’ few months and pleads for us all to support the rebirth of the Ely economy

Pub and restaurant entrenpeur Steve Haslam who has written an open letter to people in Ely urging them to support all local businesses as lockdown eases. Picture: Archant

Dog dies in village bungalow blaze that required 30 firefighters to put it out

Dog dies in bungalow fire at Station Road, Isleham. The blaze required more than 30 firefighters to put it out. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Latest from the Ely Standard

East Cambs infant school still ‘requires improvement’ following Ofsted visit

Spring Meadow Infant School in High Barns, Ely still requires improvement, say Ofsted. Picture: Google Maps

East Cambs preschool loses ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating and now ‘requires improvement’

Rainbow Preschool on Downham Road in Ely has lost its outstanding Ofsted rating and now requires improvement. Picture: Google Maps

Soham’s longest-serving firefighter commended for reaching ‘remarkable’ 40-year achievement

Soham?s longest-serving firefighter, Paul Fordham, has been commended for reaching a ?remarkable? 40 years of service. He is also pictured with members of the Soham Community Fire Station team. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Dog dies in village bungalow blaze that required 30 firefighters to put it out

Dog dies in bungalow fire at Station Road, Isleham. The blaze required more than 30 firefighters to put it out. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

New TV series needs talented woodwork enthusiasts from Cambs to take part

Are you a talented woodwork enthusiast? A new TV series needs applicants from Cambridgeshire to take part in filming. Picture: Plimsoll Productions