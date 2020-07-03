Soham’s longest-serving firefighter commended for reaching ‘remarkable’ 40-year achievement

Soham?s longest-serving firefighter, Paul Fordham, has been commended for reaching a ?remarkable? 40 years of service. He is also pictured with members of the Soham Community Fire Station team. Picture: CAMBS FIRE Archant

Soham’s longest-serving firefighter has been commended for reaching a “remarkable achievement” of 40 years.

Having started his career on June 26 1980, Paul Fordham’s monumental milestone was recognised this week at Soham Community Fire Station.

Over the years Paul has played a “vital role in serving his local community” throughout his time as well as helping with the development of fellow crew members past and present.

“Congratulations Paul on your truly remarkable achievement and thank you for your service, hard work and commitment - long may it continue,” said a Cambs Fire & Rescue Service spokesman.

Janet Evans said on social media: “Congratulations on your long service. You fire men and women do a fantastic job. Well done.”

Denise Clarke added: “Congratulations Paul. Forever grateful for what firefighters do – it is close to my heart as my dad was in the service many years ago.

“Even dementia never stopped him being a fireman in his mind.”

Cambs Fire is currently recruiting on-call firefighters. If you live or work five minutes from an on-call station, click here for more information.