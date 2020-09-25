Advanced search

Veterans charity to perform free wartime concert at care home

PUBLISHED: 10:18 25 September 2020

Residents at Soham Lodge Care Home will be treated to a concert of wartime music on Tuesday September 29 thanks to veterans charity The Not Forgotten, who will perform music from the 1930s-60s.

Residents at Soham Lodge Care Home will be treated to a concert of wartime music on Tuesday September 29 thanks to veterans charity The Not Forgotten, who will perform music from the 1930s-60s. Picture: EMMA HALES

Residents at an East Cambridgeshire care home will be treated to a concert of wartime music thanks to a veterans charity.

Residents at Soham Lodge Care Home will be treated to a concert of wartime music on Tuesday September 29 thanks to veterans charity The Not Forgotten, who will perform music from the 1930s-60s. Picture: EMMA HALESResidents at Soham Lodge Care Home will be treated to a concert of wartime music on Tuesday September 29 thanks to veterans charity The Not Forgotten, who will perform music from the 1930s-60s. Picture: EMMA HALES

Soham Lodge Care Home will receive a visit from The Not Forgotten charity next Tuesday (September 29) thanks to manager Emma Hales.

"I put Soham Lodge's name forward to the charity for veterans, which HRH Princess Anne is the patron of.

"Not only were we chosen for a free performance but they also gifted the team and residents £100 for treats during the show."

The charity have been visiting care homes all over the country and is now in its seventh week of the tour.

MORE: 100-year-old sees family for first time since lockdown thanks to care home’s covid-safe visiting room

"It has been wonderful to see residents having a lovely time," said a spokesman for the charity.

"The concert will be one of variety with music from the 30s through to the 60s with a special tribute to Dame Vera Lynn – all foot tapping, flag waving enjoyment.

"We are particularly delighted to be entertaining WWII veterans who have missed out on commemorating VE Day and D Day this year."

MORE: Care home residents and staff film their own TikTok video

Artists performing are Mickie Driver, Annie Riley, Mike Marandi, Linda Watts and Jason Allen while volunteer Martin Wilson, a former member of 2 Para who was injured in Afghanistan, will assist in getting everything set up.

The 'Those Not Forgotten Years' concert takes place at 3pm.

