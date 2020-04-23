Advanced search

Video

Care home residents and staff film their own TikTok video

PUBLISHED: 12:50 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 23 April 2020

Soham Lodge Care Centre team complete viral TikTok dance challenge. Picture: Supplied

Soham Lodge Care Centre team complete viral TikTok dance challenge. Picture: Supplied

Archant

It’s not just children and teenagers who are filming viral TikTok videos to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus lockdown...

Soham Lodge Care Centre team complete viral TikTok dance challenge in fancy dress. Picture: SuppliedSoham Lodge Care Centre team complete viral TikTok dance challenge in fancy dress. Picture: Supplied

Residents and the staff team at Soham Lodge Care Home have come up with their own impressive dance routines, staying active by moving to The Weeknd’s track ‘Blinding Lights’.

The idea of filming a TikTok video came from activities and events manager Emma Hales to “try to raise spirits for the residents and members of staff”.

Each Friday those at the care home have been recording a different video, with themes ranging from fancy dress to Pink Ladies and Abba.

Soham Lodge Care Home residents enjoyed reading postcards from around the world. These postcards are from other care homes as part of the Soham Lodge Care Home residents enjoyed reading postcards from around the world. These postcards are from other care homes as part of the "Postcards of kindness" movement. Picture: SOHAM LODGE CARE HOME/FACEBOOK

“We record the dances - simple and fun, not a full on routine - in the day room and then show the video and photos to our residents afterwards.”

Other upcoming activities include an afternoon tea party – either side of the fence in line with social distancing rules – as well as technology classes.

“We’ve been teaching the residents how to send a What’sApp video message,” added Emma, who is a member of Soham Handy Helpers, Soham Community Association and the Soham branch of the Royal British Legion.  “They’ve also been learning how to zoom in and out on videos.

Soham Lodge Care Centre team complete viral TikTok dance challenge in fancy dress. Picture: SuppliedSoham Lodge Care Centre team complete viral TikTok dance challenge in fancy dress. Picture: Supplied

“It’s all about making sure they can keep in touch with the community and maintain links with everyone.”

Soham Lodge Care Centre team complete viral TikTok dance challenge in fancy dress. Picture: SuppliedSoham Lodge Care Centre team complete viral TikTok dance challenge in fancy dress. Picture: Supplied

Residents and staff members at Soham Lodge Care Home celebrating the Queen's birthday. Picture: SOHAM LODGE CARE HOME/FACEBOOKResidents and staff members at Soham Lodge Care Home celebrating the Queen's birthday. Picture: SOHAM LODGE CARE HOME/FACEBOOK

Residents and staff members at Soham Lodge Care Home celebrating the Queen's birthday. Picture: SOHAM LODGE CARE HOME/FACEBOOKResidents and staff members at Soham Lodge Care Home celebrating the Queen's birthday. Picture: SOHAM LODGE CARE HOME/FACEBOOK

Residents and staff members at Soham Lodge Care Home celebrating the Queen's birthday. Picture: SOHAM LODGE CARE HOME/FACEBOOKResidents and staff members at Soham Lodge Care Home celebrating the Queen's birthday. Picture: SOHAM LODGE CARE HOME/FACEBOOK

Residents and staff members at Soham Lodge Care Home celebrating the Queen's birthday. Picture: SOHAM LODGE CARE HOME/FACEBOOKResidents and staff members at Soham Lodge Care Home celebrating the Queen's birthday. Picture: SOHAM LODGE CARE HOME/FACEBOOK

Residents and staff members at Soham Lodge Care Home celebrating the Queen's birthday. Picture: SOHAM LODGE CARE HOME/FACEBOOKResidents and staff members at Soham Lodge Care Home celebrating the Queen's birthday. Picture: SOHAM LODGE CARE HOME/FACEBOOK

Residents and staff members at Soham Lodge Care Home celebrating the Queen's birthday. Picture: SOHAM LODGE CARE HOME/FACEBOOKResidents and staff members at Soham Lodge Care Home celebrating the Queen's birthday. Picture: SOHAM LODGE CARE HOME/FACEBOOK

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Ely Tigers chairman ‘hugely heartened’ as rugby community sends their support for long-serving player battling coronavirus

Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said he is overwhelmed by the amount of support received for player Stacy Mould (pictured, left), who is battling the coronavirus. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Post Office move plan would include stationary, gift, mobile accessories and repair store - but what do you think?

The current Ely Post Office is located inside Costcutter on Market Street. Picture: Ely Standard

Most Read

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Ely Tigers chairman ‘hugely heartened’ as rugby community sends their support for long-serving player battling coronavirus

Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said he is overwhelmed by the amount of support received for player Stacy Mould (pictured, left), who is battling the coronavirus. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Post Office move plan would include stationary, gift, mobile accessories and repair store - but what do you think?

The current Ely Post Office is located inside Costcutter on Market Street. Picture: Ely Standard

Latest from the Ely Standard

The galloping vicar, roast duck for Sunday lunch and catching a pig (mostly greased) - memories from Soham Feast of 100 years ago

Our trip down memory lane looking at some of the history and traditions of Soham Feast. Picture; ARCHIVE

Care home residents and staff film their own TikTok video

Soham Lodge Care Centre team complete viral TikTok dance challenge. Picture: Supplied

King’s Ely students excel in national photography competition

Emily Parsons, 15, Kings Ely, has been named Overall Under-16 Winner for the NUA Beyond the Frame photography competition.

Primary school staff come together to send heartfelt message to pupils during coronavirus lockdown

Staff at The Weatheralls Primary School in Soham came together to share a positive message to pupils. Pictures: FACEBOOK/THE WEATHERALLS PRIMARY SCHOOL

Covid19 hits charity income - Greyhound Trust appeals for help.

The Mildenhall branch of the Greyhound Trust which homes retired racing dogs in East Cambridgeshire, and parts of Suffolk and Norfolk, is appealing to people to help it to respond to coronavirus crisis that has hit fund raising.
Drive 24