Care home residents and staff film their own TikTok video

Soham Lodge Care Centre team complete viral TikTok dance challenge. Picture: Supplied Archant

It’s not just children and teenagers who are filming viral TikTok videos to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus lockdown...

Residents and the staff team at Soham Lodge Care Home have come up with their own impressive dance routines, staying active by moving to The Weeknd’s track ‘Blinding Lights’.

The idea of filming a TikTok video came from activities and events manager Emma Hales to “try to raise spirits for the residents and members of staff”.

Each Friday those at the care home have been recording a different video, with themes ranging from fancy dress to Pink Ladies and Abba.

“We record the dances - simple and fun, not a full on routine - in the day room and then show the video and photos to our residents afterwards.”

Other upcoming activities include an afternoon tea party – either side of the fence in line with social distancing rules – as well as technology classes.

“We’ve been teaching the residents how to send a What’sApp video message,” added Emma, who is a member of Soham Handy Helpers, Soham Community Association and the Soham branch of the Royal British Legion. “They’ve also been learning how to zoom in and out on videos.

“It’s all about making sure they can keep in touch with the community and maintain links with everyone.”

