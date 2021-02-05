Published: 12:58 PM February 5, 2021 Updated: 1:05 PM February 5, 2021

The team at Soham Lodge Care Centre have recorded a video to encourage other people to have their Covid-19 vaccine when offered. - Credit: EMMA HALES

The team at Soham Lodge Care Centre have recorded a video to encourage other people to have their Covid-19 vaccine when offered.

'I've had my jab' is the message of a video that features Emma Hales, activities and events manager at the care home, as well as other staff who have received their vaccinations.

The members of staff who also appear in the video are Tanya Pover, Emma Hales, Justine Blair and Sam Burns.

Councillor Anna Bailey, chair of the adults committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “What a great message from the staff of Soham Care Centre and one I completely agree with.

"If you are a care home worker and are offered the jab, please don’t hesitate - take up the offer.

You may also want to watch:

"It really is there to protect you and others and will save lives."