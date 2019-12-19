Gallery

Carol services, Santa visit and Ely Irish Dancers performance thanks to Christmas of kindness appeal at Soham Lodge Care Centre

Carol services, a visit from Santa and a performance from the Ely Irish Dancers were among the 'Christmas acts of kindness' that Soham Lodge Care Centre residents have been enjoying.

The kindness appeal was launched by activities manager Emma Hales, who asked local people to visit the home to stop residents from feeling lonely.

Residents have since received more than 1,000 postcards from all over the country as part of the 'postcards of kindness' movement while Michael Flatley and the Lord of the Dance team wrote a letter to the Ely Irish Dancers thanking them for performing at the centre.

The Shade Primary School Choir and Fairstead House School Choir entertained the residents with festive songs while there was also a performance from Soham Comrades Band who invited resident Derek Lidford to play his saxophone in the band.

St Andrew's Church volunteers, led by John Cole, held a Christmas carol service while The Band of Ukes put smiles on everyone's faces with their joyful performance.

Cambs Friendly Bikers visited dressed as Santa with mince pies for everyone and Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue visited the home bringing festive cheer.

Local artist Sarah Gausden held an art class and gardener volunteer Anita Nixon began an enchanted garden project with residents at the home.

Cambridgeshire County Council-The Connections Bus Project held an inter-generational project at Soham Lodge called the Generation Game where teenagers and residents worked together on various projects.

Preschool children from Little Wombatz Pre-school sang with the residents with percussion instruments for a musical inter-generational project which the residents enjoyed.

Emma Hales said: "On behalf of Soham Lodge Care Centre I would like to say a big thank you to the local community for their generosity and for the joy brought to each and every resident this Christmas season."

