Published: 12:56 PM May 14, 2021

Residents and staff at Soham Lodge Care Centre had lots of fun at their booze 'n' tattoos event - Credit: EMMA HALES

Residents and staff at Soham Lodge Care Centre danced along to rock music while taking part in a 'booze 'n’ tattoos' event.

Organised and hosted by events manager Emma Hales, residents chose from hundreds of temporary tattoo designs while sampling a range of alcoholic beverages.

Emma said: "A display board which featured over 200 temporary tattoos and visual imagery of real tattoos was put on display in the day room on Thursday May 13.

"As well as listening and dancing along to rock music whilst choosing their tattoos, residents reminisced and shared stories about their first tattoo.

"Staff members also joined in on the fun and a great day was had by all," she added.

Next week's event will be a “Mad Hatters Tea Party' with an Alice in Wonderland theme.

Residents have also been busy planning their first seaside outing since the beginning of lockdown.

"The go-ahead announcement has truly raised everyone's spirits," said Emma.

