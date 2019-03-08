Advanced search

Soham lawyer chosen to fight SE Cambs at the next general election for the Brexit Party

PUBLISHED: 10:32 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 27 August 2019

Solicitor Vivienne Robinson of Soham has been selected as the Brexit Party candidate for SE Cambs at the next General Election. The announcement was made today by Nigel Farage in London today.

Solicitor Vivienne Robinson of Soham has been selected as the Brexit Party candidate for SE Cambs at the next General Election. The announcement was made today by Nigel Farage in London today. Picture: VIVIENNE ROBINSON/PA

VIVIENNE ROBINSON/PA

A lawyer, who has briefed clients on competition law in the wake of coming out of Europe, is to be the Brexit Party parliamentary candidate for SE Cambs at the next election.

Solicitor Vivienne Robinson of Soham has been selected as the Brexit Party candidate for SE Cambs at the next General Election.

Vivienne Robinson of Soham was announced today as the Brexit candidate by the party's leader Nigel Farage.

Ms Robinson has lived in Soham for the past 10 years during which time she has worked in Brussels and Washington DC.

She said: "Over the many years I have spent dealing with the European Commission, I have become convinced that the UK should not stay in the EU."

Ms Robinson added: "Over the last three years, I have become just as disillusioned with the state of politics in this country.

"We need to replace our politicians with representatives we can trust, who put their constituents views first and vote accordingly. Politics in this country has to change and that starts now."

In the European elections in June, the Brexit Party gained more votes than the Conservatives and Labour combined. With 29 seats, it became the largest party in the European Parliament.

An important part of her legal work has been to advice companies on the application of the EU and UK merger clearance rules.

She regularly represents parties before the European Commission and the Competition and Markets Authority (as she did before its predecessors, the Office of Fair Trading and Competition Commission).

Her website says that she has "has experience of cross-border mergers involving simultaneous clearance in several jurisdictions. Some of her cases have also been highly political, necessitating lobbying and media strategies".

Vivienne earned her law degree from Cambridge University, where she was a Norfolk County Scholar and University Exhibitioner. She won a Wiener Anspach scholarship to study at the Université Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium, where she was awarded a Grand Distinction in her Masters in the law of the European Communities. While in Brussels, she also worked as a legal translator (French) for the leading Belgian law firm De Bandt, Van Hecke, Lagae & Van Bael.

She has written and lectured extensively, particularly on how to ensure compliance with the competition rules.

She was co-founder of, and for ten years edited, the Essential Merger Control Quarterly, a legal journal that reported on the major merger clearance decisions of the EU and all its member states.

