New-look girls' team bolstered on and off the pitch
- Credit: Soham Town Rangers FC
A girls’ football team has been bolstered on and off the pitch thanks to a generous sponsor.
Soham Town Rangers’ under 14 girls team, of the Under 14A Division of the Cambridgeshire Women’s and Girls County League, received a new kit and training tops from the Hill Group.
Tom Hill, board director at Hill Group, said: “It is a great pleasure for us to support this team of young ladies and I wish them every success for the coming season.”
The sponsorship will also help the club provide more young people in Soham chances to receive qualified coaching and matches each week.
Mark Prewett, treasurer at Soham Town Rangers FC’s youth section, said: “We currently have 13 teams in the youth section and are looking to increase this to 17 next season.
“Several of the team have subsequently investigated Hill’s ‘Women into Construction’ programme for their future careers.”
Soham Town Rangers FC has teams ranging from under 7s-16s. For more information on joining the club, email Mark at: mark@bentleymechanical.co.uk.
