Published: 3:24 PM December 15, 2020 Updated: 11:17 AM December 16, 2020

Soham GP practice gives first Covid vaccine: Gladys Hatley is pictured being vaccinated by Dr Richard Brixey. Also pictured is her husband Dick. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE & PETERBOROUGH CCG - Credit: Archant

A Soham couple who have not had contact with their nine children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren for months due to the panedmic were among the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

Gladys Hatley, 87, and her husband Dick, 88, were the first people to get the vaccination at Staploe Medical Centre in Soham from Dr Richard Brixey.

Dick and Gladys, who have been married for 67 years, said: “We were very pleased to have it, and honoured that we were first.

“All the family, all my grandchildren, all of them, said ‘go get it grandma and grandad’, so we thought it would be silly not to.”