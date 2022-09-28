Jane hopes marathon run will help thousands more pets... in Mauritius

Jane Dunsmore is running this year's London Marathon and looks to raise funds for the Furry Friends group, which aims to help stray cats and dogs in Mauritius. - Credit: Jane Dunsmore

A supermarket worker hopes running this year’s London Marathon will help prevent thousands more potentially unwanted stray pets from being born.

Jane Dunsmore of Soham is part of the Furry Friends fundraising group, which raises money to help stray cats and dogs in Mauritius.

Jane, who works at the Tesco supermarket on Angel Drove, Ely, has been preparing for the marathon since December 2019 and was due to take part in last year’s event.

“In 2020, it was cancelled due to Covid although I did run the virtual in October that year, then last year I got injured and had to defer,” said Jane.

“For the past 17 weeks, I have followed a strict training plan and the race will be me finally getting to cross the finishing line, hopefully having raised lots of money for the strays in Mauritius.”

Alma the dog was rescued from Mauritius and has been with Jane for three-and-a-half years. - Credit: Jane Dunsmore

Furry Friends is focused on Mauritius, an island in the Indian Ocean where despite being a tourist attraction for holidaymakers, many stray kittens and puppies are found.

Three women, including Jane, aim to raise money to try and organise sterilisation days on the island through ways such as car boot sales, raffles and sponsored skydives.

“When the number of stray cats and dogs is in excess of 200,000, it is heart-breaking to witness these strays,” Jane said.

“By running the London Marathon, I am hoping to raise enough to help fund three sterilisation days on the island.

Jane Dunsmore has been training for the London Marathon since 2019. - Credit: Jane Dunsmore

“We try and raise money for these in numerous ways; we have an online shop, sell items on Vinted and one of the ladies has a stall outside her house, which does really well.”

Jane, who aims to raise funds all year round for Furry Friends, will take on the three peaks challenge with a friend next year to continue the group’s work.

And although working night shifts at Tesco has been difficult, the 56-year-old is determined to carry on with her fundraising efforts.

Jane added: “Working nights is a challenge in itself but I am very passionate in what I believe in.”

This year’s London Marathon, a 26.2-mile route across the capital, takes place on Sunday, October 2.