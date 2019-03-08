Gallery

Soham first responder coordinator Jacqueline is on a mission to get as many defibrillators installed in the town as possible

Soham first responder coordinator Jacqueline Whipp is on a mission to get as many defibrillators installed in the town as possible. Soham Town Council donated a defib which was placed at Soham Fire station to allow for 24 hour access. Picture: JACQUELINE WHIPP. Archant

A community first responder coordinator from Soham has been fundraising with the aim of getting as many defibrillators installed in the town as possible.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Soham first responder coordinator Jacqueline Whipp is on a mission to get as many defibrillators installed in the town as possible. The first defibrillator donated by Soham CFR was installed outside Sweats Gym. Picture: JACQUELINE WHIPP. Soham first responder coordinator Jacqueline Whipp is on a mission to get as many defibrillators installed in the town as possible. The first defibrillator donated by Soham CFR was installed outside Sweats Gym. Picture: JACQUELINE WHIPP.

Jacqueline Whipp, who organised a 24-hour keep fit relay outside Sweats Gym to raise money for the project, is looking for more parnerst to help fund another five defibs and boxes.

She said: "Early defibrillation is key to improving the likelihood of patients surviving a cardiac arrest and defibrillators available to the public and registered with the ambulance service makes this more likely. For a town of our size, we need about 10 in total."

The first sponsored defibrillator provided by Soham CFR was placed outside Sweats Gym where a 24-hour keep fit relay was held to raise money for this project.

Soham first responder coordinator Jacqueline Whipp is on a mission to get as many defibrillators installed in the town as possible. A second defibrillator was installed outside Soham Town Football clu. Iit was donated by Soham CFR with some funding from the Soham Staploe rotary Club. Picture: JACQUELINE WHIPP. Soham first responder coordinator Jacqueline Whipp is on a mission to get as many defibrillators installed in the town as possible. A second defibrillator was installed outside Soham Town Football clu. Iit was donated by Soham CFR with some funding from the Soham Staploe rotary Club. Picture: JACQUELINE WHIPP.

A second defibrillator sponsored by Soham CFR with some support from Soham Staploe Rotary Club was placed outside Soham Town Football Club.

A third defibrillator sponsored by the Soham Town Council, Soham CFR and Soham Fire Brigade has been placed outside the fire station.

All three defibrillators are registered with the ambulance service and are ready should they be needed.

Soham first responder coordinator Jacqueline Whipp is on a mission to get as many defibrillators installed in the town as possible. Jacqueline starting the 24 hour keep fit relay. Picture: JACQUELINE WHIPP. Soham first responder coordinator Jacqueline Whipp is on a mission to get as many defibrillators installed in the town as possible. Jacqueline starting the 24 hour keep fit relay. Picture: JACQUELINE WHIPP.

Two other defibrillators are on order with two local businesses ready to help with sponsoring and maintaining them.

You may also want to watch:

Soham first responder coordinator Jacqueline Whipp is on a mission to get as many defibrillators installed in the town as possible. Jacqueline starting the 24 hour keep fit relay. Picture: JACQUELINE WHIPP. Soham first responder coordinator Jacqueline Whipp is on a mission to get as many defibrillators installed in the town as possible. Jacqueline starting the 24 hour keep fit relay. Picture: JACQUELINE WHIPP.

Soham first responder coordinator Jacqueline Whipp is on a mission to get as many defibrillators installed in the town as possible. Middle of the night workout as part of Jacqueline's 24 hour keep fit relay. Picture: JACQUELINE WHIPP. Soham first responder coordinator Jacqueline Whipp is on a mission to get as many defibrillators installed in the town as possible. Middle of the night workout as part of Jacqueline's 24 hour keep fit relay. Picture: JACQUELINE WHIPP.