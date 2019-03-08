Advanced search

Soham first responder coordinator Jacqueline is on a mission to get as many defibrillators installed in the town as possible

PUBLISHED: 14:54 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 25 June 2019

Soham first responder coordinator Jacqueline Whipp is on a mission to get as many defibrillators installed in the town as possible. Soham Town Council donated a defib which was placed at Soham Fire station to allow for 24 hour access. Picture: JACQUELINE WHIPP.

A community first responder coordinator from Soham has been fundraising with the aim of getting as many defibrillators installed in the town as possible.

Jacqueline Whipp, who organised a 24-hour keep fit relay outside Sweats Gym to raise money for the project, is looking for more parnerst to help fund another five defibs and boxes.

She said: "Early defibrillation is key to improving the likelihood of patients surviving a cardiac arrest and defibrillators available to the public and registered with the ambulance service makes this more likely. For a town of our size, we need about 10 in total."

The first sponsored defibrillator provided by Soham CFR was placed outside Sweats Gym where a 24-hour keep fit relay was held to raise money for this project.

A second defibrillator sponsored by Soham CFR with some support from Soham Staploe Rotary Club was placed outside Soham Town Football Club.

A third defibrillator sponsored by the Soham Town Council, Soham CFR and Soham Fire Brigade has been placed outside the fire station.

All three defibrillators are registered with the ambulance service and are ready should they be needed.

Two other defibrillators are on order with two local businesses ready to help with sponsoring and maintaining them.

