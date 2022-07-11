Poor parking leaves firefighters struggling to attend emergency call
- Credit: Soham Community Fire & Rescue Station/Cambs Fire
Firefighters have once again pleaded with drivers after struggling to attend an emergency call.
Soham fire crews were left disappointed as they struggled to leave the town’s fire station over the weekend of July 9-10 due to car parking issues.
A spokesperson for Soham Community Fire & Rescue Station wrote on its Facebook page said they spotted several cars blocking the entrance and exit to the station.
“We are very disappointed when turning out to an emergency call this evening to find several cars parked on the “NO PARKING” area in front of our fire station,” the spokesperson said.
“The driver had to perform several manoeuvres just to get out and respond.”
The spokesperson added: “Please park more considerately for yours and everyone’s safety.”
Soham crews are not the only firefighters in Cambridgeshire to face similar issues in recent months.
Last month, fire crews were blocked by parked cars in response to a call in Peterborough.
They were called out to a report of trees ablaze in Adderley, North Bretton when they had to run equipment stretching over 150 metres because vehicles blocked the road.
In a tweet, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Luckily this time we were responding to trees on fire, however, if there was a house fire, lives could have been at risk.
“Please think before you park - can a fire engine get through?”
Wisbech firefighters also pleaded to drivers to park sensibly, listing a number of streets in the town they have found to be the worst for access.
Ady Strowger, Wisbech crew commander, said parking inconsiderately was a menace as it causes obstructions and frustrations to other road users.
Ady said there are some areas around Wisbech that are notorious for motorists parking down both sides of a narrow street and times when fire engines haven't been able to get past at all.
Speaking last August, Ady added: “A fire engine measures 2.6 metres (nine feet) wide and 8 metres (26 feet) long, so more room is needed than you might think, especially on tight corners.”
“Just remember, we could be trying to get to your home or to rescue you or your family another time.”