Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

PUBLISHED: 11:33 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 20 November 2019

Proposed development at Land at Soham Eastern Gateway (Land west of A142 between East Fen Common and Qua Fen Common, and East of Brewhouse Lane), Soham, CB7 5JD. Take notice that application is being made by This Land Development Limited for planning permission for: 'Residential led mixed use development for approximately 540 dwellings at Soham Eastern Gateway site comprising; 1) Application for full planning permission for the erection of 128 dwellings, construction of new roundabout and main spine road from A142, open space and landscaping, drainage attenuation, associated highways and utility services, and footpath diversions; and 2) Application for outline planning permission to demolish the existing medical centre and for the erection of up to 412 dwellings, vehicular access on to Brewhouse lane, a new mixed use hub (Class A1/A2/A3/A5/B1/D1 and C3 uses), land for a new and enlarged medical centre (Class D1), associated open space and landscaping, highways and infrastructure works (All matters reserved with the exception of means access)'.

Local planning authority address: East Cambridgeshire District Council, Nutholt Lane, Ely CB7 4EE. Any owner or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Signed: Mr Richard Seamark.

Date: 21.11.19

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.

"Owner" means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

"Tenant" means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

