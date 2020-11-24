Advanced search

Couple behind Christmas lights-covered home say they have ‘too many’ festive decorations

PUBLISHED: 13:47 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 24 November 2020

Meet the couple behind the Christmas lights-covered house in Soham. Picture: Terry Harris

Terry Harris

A Christmas-loving couple say they have “too many” decorations to count covering their east Cambridgeshire home in a bid to raise charity cash.

Each year, Helen and John Attlesey decorate their house in Soham to raise money for charities which helped their grandson recover from epilepsy.

The house has received recognition from the nation’s press, with articles being published in the Daily Mail newspaper and photographs posted via This Morning.

Mrs Attlesey said: “We started with a few lights nine years ago and every year we’ve added more and more.

“People come from all over to admire the display, they love it, it makes them happy, it’s really become a tradition.

“But it is a shame that this year we had to switch on the lights without a gathering to watch, as we’ve done in the past, but we just plodded on through to make sure we could bring a smile to some faces.”

The money raised is donated to East Anglia Children’s Hospices, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity and Dreamflight.

So far this year the couple have raised £25,000 for the three organisations.

Mrs Attlesey added: “I’d like to thank everyone who has donated and I hope everyone enjoys the display.

“It’s just our way of giving back to those who saved our grandson.”

