Cambs company organises free webinar to help raise awareness of mental health in the workplace

PUBLISHED: 10:57 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 25 September 2020

The Avocet Staffing team, pictured in February, when their office was opened in Soham - just over a year since director Denis Green first came up with the idea. Pictured is Denis Green, Natasha Green, Sarah Fairhurst, Ginny Spinks and Jo Bodoin. Picture: MARK FAIRHURST

A Soham business is to host a free webinar for managers to help raise awareness of mental health in the workplace.

Avocet Staffing will hold the online lesson on October 1 in light of what company owner Denis Green describes as “the ever emerging consequences of Covid-19”.

There are 15 fully-funded places available for the independent recruitment company’s webinar which will be presented by Dr David Batman.

For 20 years he was head of occupational health and safety, and group chief medical officer for Nestlé UK and Ireland.

He is now consultant specialist occupational health adviser with OH One, and a member of the Virgin Pulse Science Advisory Board and the Virgin Pulse Institute.

MORE: Recruitment company Avocet Staffing open new office in Soham

Mr Green said: “We are currently compiling a waiting list with the view to provide further training opportunities based on the success of the initial webinar.”

To register email info@avocetstaffing.co.uk or call 01353 885999.

While the webinar is free, any donations made will go to charity.

