A Soham business is to host a free webinar for managers to help raise awareness of mental health in the workplace.

Avocet Staffing will hold the online lesson on October 1 in light of what company owner Denis Green describes as “the ever emerging consequences of Covid-19”.

There are 15 fully-funded places available for the independent recruitment company’s webinar which will be presented by Dr David Batman.

For 20 years he was head of occupational health and safety, and group chief medical officer for Nestlé UK and Ireland.

He is now consultant specialist occupational health adviser with OH One, and a member of the Virgin Pulse Science Advisory Board and the Virgin Pulse Institute.

Mr Green said: “We are currently compiling a waiting list with the view to provide further training opportunities based on the success of the initial webinar.”

To register email info@avocetstaffing.co.uk or call 01353 885999.

While the webinar is free, any donations made will go to charity.