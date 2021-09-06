Published: 3:30 PM September 6, 2021 Updated: 3:50 PM September 6, 2021

Here's everything that's been happening in Soham - Credit: ARCHANT

Here's a round-up of what's been happening in Soham recently.

The Heartbeat Health Walk is now in its 18th year and, on Bank Holiday Monday, the leaders were David Clarke and Linda Everett for the walkers taking part in the three-mile walk around Soham.

Anyone wishing to take part in these weekly walks can meet with David from 10am at St Andrew's Church.

Elsewhere, the meetings for Soham Community Touch Point - hosted by the Royal British Legion - meet every Tuesday afternoon in the pavilion on the first Tuesday of each month.

Tea, coffee and cakes are served, there is a speaker and a raffle. Alternate Tuesday afternoons offer time for a chat over tea and light refreshments. Everyone is welcome.

A 'touch point' show is on Soham radio from 10am to 12noon and repeated at 8.30pm every Wednesday and 2-4pm every Sunday.

Soham radio runs on a not-for-profit basis and the show has just celebrated its one-year anniversary.

In relation to Soham's community care coffee morning, 15 ladies enjoyed coffee and a chat hosted by Diane Wheeling in the pavilion on August 31. Diane also organised the raffle.

These coffee mornings take place every Tuesday from 9-11am and would welcome new members.

But, due to unforeseen circumstances, Soham community group's Monday club was unable to meet as planned for July 19 in the Causeway Community room.

It will now start again on Monday October 11 and run every Monday from 10am to 2.30pm.

Get together and enjoy tea, coffee and cake with a friendly group of people. Lunch is also available at a nominal charge.

There are lots of activities including bingo, dominoes, quizzes, arts and crafts.

Anyone interested should contact the organiser, Carol, On 01353 727861 for more details.

Members of Soham's Women’s Institute, meanwhile, meet on the second Tuesday of each month at The Fountain. New members and speakers are always welcome.

Elsewhere, on September 3, members of Soham's Over 60s club warmly welcomed the return of chairman Richard Badcock.

A special hearing aid was worn by Richard who spoke in detail about it and hopes eventually to have a cochlea implant.

Diane Wheeling welcomed Anita Brown with her selection of bygones and Anita began her talk with a story on health and fashion.

Her first item was a shawl worn by her great-great-grandmother in 1849 for her wedding and this was still in very good condition.

There were Edwardian blouses, a fur cape, dresses from the 1920s, a long black imitation moleskin coat with a hat to match which was genuine moleskin.

There was also a petticoat from 1925, wartime hats and knitted fairisle pullover.

She told some humorous tales to accompany her talk and everyone enjoyed an excellent afternoon's entertainment.

Diane thanked Anita and gave her a donation for her chosen charity Hearing dogs for the Deaf.

The ladies served refreshments and Diane organised the draw.

Sheila Knight reminded members of the outing to the theatre in King's Lynn on November 4; seats are still available.

The meeting closed with the singing of the club hymn.