‘No breaches of social distancing’ at Christmas lights house say police

PUBLISHED: 18:31 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:31 30 November 2020

Concerns have been raised over a potential lack of social distancing at a Christmas-lights-covered house in Soham - however police say there have been no breaches. This is an aerial photo of the house. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Luke Harris

Concerns have been raised over a potential lack of social distancing at a Christmas-lights-covered house in Soham - however police say there have been no breaches.

Over the weekend hundreds of people visited the home, which is lit up to raise money for the charities East Anglia Children’s Hospices, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity and Dreamflight.

However, residents said on social media that, following a police visit on Saturday night, the lights were then switched off.

But police have since confirmed that they were not switched off at the request of officers.

MORE: Couple behind Christmas lights-covered home say they have ‘too many’ festive decorations

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We have been called to the location on a number of occasions with reports of people gathering outside to view the lights and not adhering to the current government guidelines around Covid-19.

“Each time we’ve arrived there have been no instances of breaches. We’ve spoken with the occupant to offer advice and reassurance.”

