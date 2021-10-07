News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Christmas comes early as festive lights couple hold trial switch-on

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:29 AM October 7, 2021
Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey (inset) hold trial switch-on. 

One family in Cambridgeshire is already preparing for Christmas, having started to put up their annual charity lights display.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey hold trial switch-on.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey hold trial switch-on event.

Helen and John Attlesey decorate their house in Soham every year in aid of charity, but this year there will be no switch-on event due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey hold trial switch-on.

Helen said: "Not all of them are up but we've made a start and it's definitely a work in progress.

"Like last year, when we think we're ready we'll just switch them on - it'll probably be about the middle of November."

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey hold trial switch-on.

Their 2020 display raised £12,895.57 - more than double the previous year's total - for three charities close to the couple's hearts.

The money was divided between three charities that have helped their grandson: East Anglia's Children's Hospices, Great Ormond Street Hospital and Dreamflight, who take a group of children to Disneyland each year.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey hold trial switch-on event. -

Money raised from donations this year will specifically go to East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey hold trial switch-on.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey hold trial switch-on.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey hold trial switch-on.

