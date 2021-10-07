Gallery

One family in Cambridgeshire is already preparing for Christmas, having started to put up their annual charity lights display.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey hold trial switch-on. - Credit: Terry Harris

Helen and John Attlesey decorate their house in Soham every year in aid of charity, but this year there will be no switch-on event due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Helen said: "Not all of them are up but we've made a start and it's definitely a work in progress.

"Like last year, when we think we're ready we'll just switch them on - it'll probably be about the middle of November."

Their 2020 display raised £12,895.57 - more than double the previous year's total - for three charities close to the couple's hearts.

The money was divided between three charities that have helped their grandson: East Anglia's Children's Hospices, Great Ormond Street Hospital and Dreamflight, who take a group of children to Disneyland each year.

Money raised from donations this year will specifically go to East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

