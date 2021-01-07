News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Christmas lights house donations raise £12,895

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:03 AM January 7, 2021   
Soham Christmas lights house

Helen and John Attlesey light up their house in Soham every Christmas to raise money for charity. - Credit: ARCHANT

The couple behind Soham's Christmas lights house has thanked visitors for their generosity, having raised £12,895.57 for three charities close to their hearts. 

Couple behind Christmas lights-covered house (1)

Helen and John Attlesey said the 2020 fundraising total is more than double the previous year's - despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. 

The money will be divided between three charities that have helped their grandson: East Anglia's Children's Hospices, Great Ormond Street Hospital and Dreamflight, who take a group of children to Disneyland each year.

Helen said: "We didn’t know how we’d do because of Covid-19, but we thought we’d put them out anyway and see how it goes.

"We weren’t sure if anyone would come out or do anything because times are tough. So for people to be so generous, we’re really so thankful." 

You may also want to watch:

When the retired couple counted up how much had been raised from donations, they kept totting it up and thought 'wouldn’t it be nice to get around £10,000.

"We couldn’t believe it. We would like to thank everybody who has donated, because each of the charities will now receive £4,298.52."

