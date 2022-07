Soham Carnival raises money each year for local charities, organisations and groups in the town and its surrounding areas. - Credit: Soham Town Carnival

Soham’s 69th annual carnival held on May 1 raised nearly £8,000 for the town’s beneficiaries.

The proceeds will be marked at a presentation evening tomorrow (July 12) at The Ship from 6:30pm.

The popular event raises money each year for local charities, organisations and groups in the town and its surrounding areas.

The main beneficiaries for 2022 were St Andrews Soham Church restoration fund and Soham Ross Peers sports centre roof appeal.

In total, £7,650 was raised.

A spokesperson from Soham Benevolent Association said: “We are very pleased to announce all the beneficiaries from the proceeds generated from this year’s Soham Carnival & Heavy Horse Show.

“Thank you so much for coming and supporting this annual event for the benefit of all residents who live in Soham.”

