Photographer unearths snaps from Soham Carnival in 1968, 69 and 70

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:40 PM January 7, 2021    Updated: 12:41 PM January 7, 2021
Can you find yourself in Lance Clements' Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in these Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: Lance Clements

A photographer has unearthed images taken more than 50 years ago from Soham’s annual town carnival – featuring floats and marching bands.  

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Readers may be able to spot themselves in the stunning gallery of more than 25 pictures which have been restored and reuploaded online.  

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Lance Clements of Hall Street, Soham, snapped the pictures from the front garden of his bungalow - where he lives with his wife – in 1968, 1969 and 1970. 

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Mr Clements’ son Mark gave the new digital versions to the Ely Standard, saying his dad would he “really proud” to see them shared with a new audience.  

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

“Dad will be really proud to see his photos being enjoyed by the people of Soham and beyond,” he said.  

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

“I've been scanning my parent's old photo slides for something to do during restrictions.  

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

“I'm the young lad on the 2nd Soham Scout float photo. I was five or six.”

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

 

“Great photos and lovely memories, I was on the Brook Street ‘RAF’ theme float,” said one resident who managed to find themselves in the photos.  

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70?

Can you find yourself in Lance Clements’ Soham Carnival pictures from 1968, 69 and 70? - Credit: LC


