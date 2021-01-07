Gallery
Photographer unearths snaps from Soham Carnival in 1968, 69 and 70
- Credit: Lance Clements
A photographer has unearthed images taken more than 50 years ago from Soham’s annual town carnival – featuring floats and marching bands.
Readers may be able to spot themselves in the stunning gallery of more than 25 pictures which have been restored and reuploaded online.
Lance Clements of Hall Street, Soham, snapped the pictures from the front garden of his bungalow - where he lives with his wife – in 1968, 1969 and 1970.
Mr Clements’ son Mark gave the new digital versions to the Ely Standard, saying his dad would he “really proud” to see them shared with a new audience.
“Dad will be really proud to see his photos being enjoyed by the people of Soham and beyond,” he said.
“I've been scanning my parent's old photo slides for something to do during restrictions.
“I'm the young lad on the 2nd Soham Scout float photo. I was five or six.”
“Great photos and lovely memories, I was on the Brook Street ‘RAF’ theme float,” said one resident who managed to find themselves in the photos.