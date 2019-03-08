Advanced search

Hundreds enjoy live music, floats and celebrate the best of Soham at town's 66th carnival day

PUBLISHED: 11:49 28 May 2019

Hundreds of people attended Soham Carnival 2019. Picture MIKE ROUSE.

Hundreds of people attended Soham Carnival 2019. Picture MIKE ROUSE.

Hundreds of people enjoyed an action-packed day of food, live music, floats and celebrating the best of Soham as the town's annual carnival returned on Bank Holiday Monday.

The popular event started with the traditional heavy horse show in the main arena and was followed by the judging of floats and a procession from Holmes Lane through Soham to the Recreation Ground.

Carnival prince, Theodore Simmcock Simms and Carnival Princess, Ruby Corbett were in the parade along with the princess attendants, Freya Hewlett and Joules Patten.

There was also a remembrance event for the 75th anniversary of the Soham Train Disaster on the main arena and the scout hut.

Lucy Alda was the winner of the Townsperson award for 2019 after she has been quietly developing litter picking and dog walking groups, through her 'Love Where You Live' community group.

Live music came from Time Machine and Michael Anthony, Viva, KD Theatre and Seb Howe.

Other attractions included a free climbing wall, beer tent, martial arts and a chance to meet veterans on the RBL stand to hear stories from D-Day.

