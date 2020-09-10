Advanced search

Entrepreneur selected for storytelling project that celebrates female entrepreneurs

PUBLISHED: 06:03 11 September 2020

A business owner from Soham was chosen out of thousands of people to feature in a storytelling project that celebrates female entrepreneurs.

Lynn Parnell, 52, was selected from thousands of applicants to take part in #SheCan365, which told the stories of 365 female entrepreneurs over 365 consecutive days in exactly 365 words.

The original website has since received a ‘best blog’ nomination from the Single Mums Business Network Awards 2020, as well as being turned into a book following a successful Kickstarter campaign.

The #SheCan365 project began when online marketing specialist Helen Pritchard challenged former journalists Michelle and Christian Ewen to publish a new, inspiring story online every day for an entire year.

Within 48 hours, Helen financed and built the #SheCan365 website as host and the project officially launched on International Women’s Day 2019.

Lynn, who is a logistics consultant with Logistics Consultancy Ltd, said: “Since I founded my independent logistics business in 2000, there has been so much to celebrate – including this year being a finalist in the CILT Awards for Excellence and the Supply Chain Excellence awards for my work with Battersea Power Station.

“I have also learned some big lessons, such as how to demonstrate my knowledge and expertise in technology within warehousing and transport, when the majority of consultants were male and older than me.

“I hope telling my story will inspire all future female entrepreneurs – empowering them for success.”

The #SheCan365 book is available online.

