Advanced search

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

PUBLISHED: 12:57 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 27 April 2020

Burglar Leanne Moore, of Broad Piece, Soham, has been jailed after she was caught stealing from the home of a woman who had died just 13 days earlier. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Burglar Leanne Moore, of Broad Piece, Soham, has been jailed after she was caught stealing from the home of a woman who had died just 13 days earlier. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archant

A burglar has been jailed after she was caught stealing from the home of a woman who had died just 13 days earlier.

Leanne Moore, 37, was caught by police outside the house in The Causeway, Soham, on April 20 last year after neighbours called the police to report noises coming from inside.

Officers challenged Moore and found her hiding five TV remotes, a video camera and a device to monitor blood sugar in a bag for life.

While talking to Moore her accomplice, a man in his 30s, was arrested after he was seen climbing out of a window with socks over his hands and holding a torch.

The items in Moore’s bag were quickly found to have been stolen from the house so she was arrested and in interview claimed she had been holding the bag for a friend.

However, at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (April 22) Moore, of Broad Piece, Soham, was jailed for six months after pleading guilty to burglary.

You may also want to watch:

She was handed a further two months, to run consecutively, after pleading guilty to five thefts in Suffolk.

Her accomplice was jailed for a year in May after he was found guilty of burglary and obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

DC Jennifer Park said: “Moore and her accomplice may have thought they were in luck in finding an empty house, but thanks to a neighbour’s vigilance and a quick response by officers, they now know this wasn’t the case.

“Tackling burglary is a priority for the force in our ongoing efforts to make our communities a safer place to live.”

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Burglar Leanne Moore, of Broad Piece, Soham, has been jailed after she was caught stealing from the home of a woman who had died just 13 days earlier. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

Group travel from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre amid lockdown

Three anglers travelled from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Saturday, April 25. Picture: Archant

Jail for drug dealer who hid 100 bags of white powder in socks and stashed £6,000 inside waste bin

Erjon Madani, of Lynn Road, Chettisham, hid 100 bags of white powder in two socks, stashed £235 inside a pair of shorts and £6,000 inside a waste bin. He has been jailed for 30 months. Pictures: POLICE

Six adults and seven children from four separate households dispersed from birthday party during coronavirus lockdown

Six adults and seven children from four separate households were dispersed from a birthday party at a house in Railway Close, Burwell, after police arrived and found them breaking coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Most Read

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Burglar Leanne Moore, of Broad Piece, Soham, has been jailed after she was caught stealing from the home of a woman who had died just 13 days earlier. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

Group travel from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre amid lockdown

Three anglers travelled from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Saturday, April 25. Picture: Archant

Jail for drug dealer who hid 100 bags of white powder in socks and stashed £6,000 inside waste bin

Erjon Madani, of Lynn Road, Chettisham, hid 100 bags of white powder in two socks, stashed £235 inside a pair of shorts and £6,000 inside a waste bin. He has been jailed for 30 months. Pictures: POLICE

Six adults and seven children from four separate households dispersed from birthday party during coronavirus lockdown

Six adults and seven children from four separate households were dispersed from a birthday party at a house in Railway Close, Burwell, after police arrived and found them breaking coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Ely Standard

Olympic bronze medallist Goldie Sayers throws her first ever javelin for charity fundraiser

Olympic bronze medallist Golie Sayers will be throwing her javelin again to take part in the 2.6 Challenge. She is raising funds for The Ron Pickering Memorial Fund,

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Burglar Leanne Moore, of Broad Piece, Soham, has been jailed after she was caught stealing from the home of a woman who had died just 13 days earlier. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Jail for drug dealer who hid 100 bags of white powder in socks and stashed £6,000 inside waste bin

Erjon Madani, of Lynn Road, Chettisham, hid 100 bags of white powder in two socks, stashed £235 inside a pair of shorts and £6,000 inside a waste bin. He has been jailed for 30 months. Pictures: POLICE

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

South Angle Farm Park needs just £400 to reach £5,000 fundraising target

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has almost reached the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL
Drive 24