Published: 4:52 PM September 29, 2021

Soham beer and music festival raised thousands for charity. Pictured is EACH Regional Fundraiser Tina Burdett receiving a cheque from Neil Osborne, president of the Rotary Club of Soham Staploe. - Credit: EACH

A popular beer and music festival has raised thousands for charity.

Festival goers at Soham beer and music festival showed their ‘brew’ colours by donating vital funds to East Anglia’s children’s hospices EACH and Stars.

Locals were excited to see the return of the annual festival in August organised by the Rotary Club of Soham Staploe.

The charity, EACH, was chosen last year but as the event was cancelled because of Covid, the club kindly chose to roll over its support to 2021.

EACH care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions.

EACH Regional Fundraiser Tina Burdett was invited to a recent presentation evening where, along with Stars charity, both great causes received cheques for £3150.

“We’re very grateful to have the support of the Rotary Club of Soham Staploe," said Tina.

“This cheque will help us make a real difference to the lives of families we support.”