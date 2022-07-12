Gallery

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Last weekend saw the return of Soham’s popular annual beer and music festival.

Held between July 8-9 at the town’s recreation ground, the community event organised by The Rotary Club of Soham Staploe brought the crowds to Soham for another year, raising money for local charities.

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Visitors to the festival, which was in association with Blueshed Studios, were able to enjoy and take their pick from an ‘excellent’ range of over 20 draught craft beers, and 10 craft ciders.

A BBQ was also provided throughout the weekend by Soham Scouts as well as several other food stalls.

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

A spokesperson said: “Some of the bands and artists who performed live this year were Max Headroom, Kicking Up Dust, Michael Anthony, Faith, Freefall, Anecdotes and Riffugees.”

All profits this year were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund.

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah



