News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Soham beer and music festival brings the crowds for another year

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM July 12, 2022
Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Last weekend saw the return of Soham’s popular annual beer and music festival. 

Held between July 8-9 at the town’s recreation ground, the community event organised by The Rotary Club of Soham Staploe brought the crowds to Soham for another year, raising money for local charities. 

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Visitors to the festival, which was in association with Blueshed Studios, were able to enjoy and take their pick from an ‘excellent’ range of over 20 draught craft beers, and 10 craft ciders. 

A BBQ was also provided throughout the weekend by Soham Scouts as well as several other food stalls. 

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

A spokesperson said: “Some of the bands and artists who performed live this year were Max Headroom, Kicking Up Dust, Michael Anthony, Faith, Freefall, Anecdotes and Riffugees.” 

All profits this year were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. 

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal

Profits from this year's festival were in aid of local charities EACH, Soham’s Rotary Ukraine Appeal, and Soham Community Fund. - Credit: Christopher Scurrah


Music
Soham News

Don't Miss

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30.

Gallery

‘They looked fabulous’ - school’s first off-site prom a huge success

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Jacky Hibbert of Jak Hibs Soham

Shop Local

Woman who 'never thinks too far ahead' reaches 11 years in business

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
22a Cambridge Road, Ely, and overhanging trees which planners agree can be trimmed.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Overhanging trees can be cut, council tells neighbour

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
James Watson

Rikki Neave | Video

Rikki Neave’s mother calls for tougher sentence for son’s murderer 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon