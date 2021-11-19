KD says "the perfect couple get back together in the upcoming production of Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings, Ely" - Credit: KD Theatre

Soham based KD Theatre is to receive £36,755 from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The theatre company – run by Daniel Bell and Katherine Hickmott – is in the midst of preparing pantomimes at Ely, Harlow, Saffron Walden and Northwich.

The grant is among 925 organisations sharing £107m worth of grants awarded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.

KD Theatre, since being set up eight years ago, produces shows for venues across the UK.

These include pantomime through to touring family theatre, as well as providing arts workshops for the local community and fundraising for schools to attend live shows.

Additionally, KD run a training academy with up to 200 young people attending their weekly sessions.

In total 15 Cambridgeshire organisations received funding in the latest round of grants.

These include:

£319,500 for Peterborough New Theatre

The Department for Culture says it is located “in an area of low arts engagement and high cultural diversity” and provides vital opportunities for Peterborough's communities to experience a wide range of touring productions.

£25,200 for Gorilla Circus

Gorilla Circus is a UK based circus company specialising in outdoor spectaculars and Grand Volant Flying Trapeze.

Since 2009, Gorilla Circus has been operating as an artistic company, production services agency and holds two outdoor Flying Trapeze schools over the summer months in London.

£27,500 for Collusion

Based across Cambridge and King’s Lynn but working all over the UK, Collusion creates and produce new public artworks “that explore the creative use of technologies and how emerging technology impacts on society”.

Collusion also supports artists’ talent development "“nd puts placemaking at the heart of it work, delivering imaginative and exciting new experiences for communities”.

Cambridge Junction is also to receive more than £115,000 from the third round of the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

David Hutchinson, CEO, Peterborough New Theatre said: “The pandemic has been hard on Peterborough and for our organisation, who only took on the New Theatre six months prior to it being forced to close due to Covid.

"We’ll utilise the fund to ensure a strong recovery as we ambitiously move into 2022 with our diverse program of work, widening participation and talent development pathways."



