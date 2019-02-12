LETTER: Councillor Bill Hunt urges Barclays to think again about closing Soham branch

Barclays bank is to close its Soham branch on May 31. However Soham South Councillor Bill Hunt says the closure would harm the fast-expanding town. Archant

I strongly urge Barclays to discuss a way of keeping the valued Soham branch open.

Soham is a fast expanding town with many new houses scheduled to be built within the next few years.

Business activity is increasing and there is a real feeling that Soham is going places.

As for the impact on the local community, closing your branch (on May 31) is a bit like shooting somebody in the leg and then asking ‘how are you feeling?’

Customers will have to drive to Ely or Newmarket for face to face banking.

It would mean extra traffic on already busy roads, more parking pressures in town centres and more pollution. Real damage to the community.

A good course of action would be to reverse your bank’s decision.

Soham in the next 5 years: new secondary school, new railway station, new/enlarged GP surgery, new arts centre, an ever expanding and improving football club.

The recently-opened Ely Bypass is also helping Soham business to expand.

The £1.5 BILLION A14/A14(M) is due to open in 2020 which of course will make Soham nearer to the Midlands/North/Scotland and Ireland.

The A14/A142 Junction is due for major improvement making London nearer via M11.

Your plans will harm Soham and the district and I really urge you to think again.

Wise operators are moving into Soham - not out.

Soham South and Haddenham Councillor Bill Hunt