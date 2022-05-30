One time Barclays bank goes under the hammer
- Credit: Cheffins
A High Street bank that closed three years ago is to be sold at auction on June 15 with a guide price of around £250,000.
The former Barclays bank in Soham is a single storey commercial unit and described by auctioneers Cheffins as a “prospect for an investor or owner occupier to tailor to their own requirements”.
The bank closed on May 31, 2019, and came just months after Lloyds pulled out of the town leaving residents and businesses needing to travel to Ely or Newmarket for personal banking.
Cheffins describe the sale of the bank as a “wonderful chance to purchase a prominent commercial building in the heart of the thriving town of Soham”.
The internal layout is predominantly open plan with a lift and stepped entrance to the property.
A pedestrian access leads to a small rear garden area. The property comprises an approximate net internal floor area of of 2,668 sq ft (247.86 sq m)
54 High Street is entered into the 2017 Ratings List with a rateable value of £14,300.
“Therefore, based on the 2021/22 small business rates multiplier, the rates payable will be approximately £7,136,” said a Cheffins spokesperson.