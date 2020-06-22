Video

Serial arsonist with ‘calm demeanour’ who plagued neighbourhood tried to blame his actions on fictional twin brother

Serial Soham arsonist Paul Fiebig, of Queensway, tried to blame his actions on a fictional twin brother. He has since admitted six counts of arson and was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years. This picture shows one of the gardens engulfed in flames. Picture: POLICE Archant

A serial Soham arsonist with a “calm demeanour” who would “constantly look over his shoulder and act suspiciously” moments after setting his neighbours gardens ablaze blamed his actions on a fictional twin brother.

Paul Fiebig lit a series of six fires in Soham between April and May last year. The blazes, which ranged in severity from bushes and hedgerows to 40ft conifer trees, saw neighbours panic as their gardens were engulfed in flames.

Several witnesses spotted the 23-year-old at the scene of the blazes and commented on his calm demeanour, despite the potentially dangerous situation.

Fiebig, of Queensway, was also spotted by an off-duty officer, who noticed him constantly looking over his shoulder and acting suspiciously, moments before a fire broke out.

Fiebig was arrested on suspicion of arson and when questioned, claimed the fires must have been the work of his identical twin brother. Officers investigating later confirmed Fiebig was not an identical twin.

On Tuesday (June 16) at Cambridge Crown Court, Fiebig admitted six counts of arson and was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

PC Guy Spencer said: “The frequency and severity of Fiebig’s antics were staggering.

“He could easily have caused serious injury, or perhaps worse.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who reported the incident to officers, their quick-thinking allowed us to bring Fiebig to justice.”

Fiebig lit two fires in Queensway, two in Kents Lane, another in Kents Lane Footpath and one in Qua Fen Common.

One of the fires was even caught on camera by a local resident and the video – which has since been viewed by thousands of people - was used as a warning by Cambs Fire to potential arsonists.

The video captured the exact moment hedges behind their garden went up in flames.

“Not the view you expect to see out of your window” were the words posted alongside the video, which was published on the Cambs Fire & Rescue Service Facebook page at the end of April last year.

The Facebook post also said: “Remember, arson is a crime, no matter how big or small, and it is something we take VERY seriously.

“If you see suspicious activity in your area, it’s important you report it at www.cambs.police.uk or via 0800 555111.”