Caught on camera: Video of hedge blaze seen by thousands as Cambs Fire use it as warning to arsonists

PUBLISHED: 13:01 29 April 2019

Soham resident catches on camera the moment hedges behind their garden went up in flames. The footage - which has been viewed 3,300 times - is now being shared by the Cambs Fire & Rescue Service as a warning to potential arsonists. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Archant

A Soham resident caught on camera the moment hedges behind their garden went up in flames and the footage – which has been viewed 3,300 times - is now being shared as a warning to potential arsonists.

“Not the view you expect to see out of your window” were the words posted alongside the video, which was published on the Cambs Fire & Rescue Service Facebook page.

The Facebook post continues: “Remember, arson is a crime, no matter how big or small, and it is something we take VERY seriously.

“If you see any suspicious activity in your area, it's really important that you report it to Cambridgeshire Constabulary online at http://www.cambs.police.uk/ or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Crews were called to the deliberate blaze at The Common at 10.08am on Sunday April 21 and firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 12pm.

